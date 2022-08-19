ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

Urban Alliance in Kalamazoo to host community open house

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officials at Urban Alliance are inviting the public to attend the event, being held on Wednesday, August 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1009 East Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo. Urban Alliance Executive Director Chris Pompey said in a release that, “we view this...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Ramona Park Beach temporarily closed due to high E. coli levels

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake is temporarily closed due to the detection of higher than standard amounts of E. coli. Pending the results of further testing, it is expected that the beach will reopen on Wednesday, August 24. Long Lake is tested weekly...
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

Grand Rapids manufacturer stepping up efforts to help combat monkeypox

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is jumping in to help mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing at 140 Front Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids, has agreed to mass produce the monkey pox vaccine with the goal of increasing domestic vaccine supply.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
PORTAGE, MI
wkzo.com

One year anniversary of deadly shooting at South Haven pier

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Saturday, August 20, marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. It happened last year when 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. 73-year-old Chuck Skuza died in the shooting while...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

