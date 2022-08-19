Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkzo.com
Urban Alliance in Kalamazoo to host community open house
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officials at Urban Alliance are inviting the public to attend the event, being held on Wednesday, August 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1009 East Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo. Urban Alliance Executive Director Chris Pompey said in a release that, “we view this...
wkzo.com
Portage Parks & Recreation to host final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park for summer 2022
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation will host the final Friday at the Flats and Movies in the Park of the 2022 summer season this Friday, August 26. Admission to both events is free and open to the public. Friday at the Flats will run from...
wkzo.com
Women’s Equality Day celebration Sunday, August 28, at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The League of Women Voters of Kalamazoo Area in partnership with the YWCA is set to hold a gathering on Sunday, August 28, to celebrate Women’s Equality Day. Organizers say the event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. rain or shine.
wkzo.com
Beaty and VanderWiere selected as finalists for Battle Creek Fire Chief, community event on Wednesday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere are the two finalists to become Battle Creek’s next fire chief. Beaty is the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, Illinois Fire Protection District. His experience dates back to 1987. VanderWiere is the Deputy Fire Chief with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkzo.com
Ramona Park Beach temporarily closed due to high E. coli levels
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ramona Park Beach on Long Lake is temporarily closed due to the detection of higher than standard amounts of E. coli. Pending the results of further testing, it is expected that the beach will reopen on Wednesday, August 24. Long Lake is tested weekly...
wkzo.com
Search ongoing for new legal representation for the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County Commissions are pursuing new legal representation. The County has been at it for two years, finally choosing Angelina Barnes to be Board Counsel. She said that she had never worked for a County Commission before but...
wkzo.com
Grand Rapids manufacturer stepping up efforts to help combat monkeypox
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is jumping in to help mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing at 140 Front Avenue Southwest in Grand Rapids, has agreed to mass produce the monkey pox vaccine with the goal of increasing domestic vaccine supply.
wkzo.com
Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkzo.com
Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
wkzo.com
Senator Stabenow talks mental health and substance abuse treatment reform during Kalamazoo visit
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan paid a visit to Kalamazoo where she stopped off at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine off of Oakland Drive on Tuesday, August 23. While there, she wanted to talk mental health and substance abuse...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County Housing director to pitch affordable housing plans
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County’s Housing Director Mary Balkema says she’s hitting the road to pitch her plans to build new affordable housing to local City and Township boards. Her county-wide journey will begin in Portage on Tuesday, August 23, at a Portage City Council...
wkzo.com
Jurors begin deliberations in second Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial for Croft and Fox
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Federal jurors have deliberated for five hours without a verdict yet in the retrial of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox for allegedly plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Closing arguments yesterday from prosecutors accused the two of wanting to kidnap and hang...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkzo.com
One year anniversary of deadly shooting at South Haven pier
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Saturday, August 20, marked the one-year anniversary of a deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. It happened last year when 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. 73-year-old Chuck Skuza died in the shooting while...
Comments / 0