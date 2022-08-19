Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Ubisoft denies that a ‘Blade’ video game is in the works
Ubisoft is shedding some sunlight on rumors by dispelling the claim the gaming studio would be working on a Blade videogame for Marvel. Even though Ubisoft took to Twitter to Monday to make the announcement. “Sorry to slice up the rumors, we’re not making a Blade game but we can’t...
ComicBook
New Lies of P Gameplay Excites Dark Souls Fans
The new Lies of P game starring the iconic fairytale character Pinocchio was shown off via a new gameplay trailer presented to Gamescom 2022 viewers. The Opening Night Live segment showed off Pinocchio dueling against cyberpunk-y creatures while searching for his creator, Mr. Geppetto. Aside from giving us our best look yet at the game, the footage shown off has also attracted the Dark Souls crowd which immediately started drawing comparisons between Lies of P and the franchise that spawned the term "Souls-like."
The game based on The Expanse looks pretty decent, especially the zero-G bits
The Telltale adventure will star Camina Drummer, aka any normal person's favorite character from the series. In December, the new Telltale—a studio built from some of the pieces left behind when the developer went bankrupt—announced that it's making an adventure series based on The Expanse, the six-season sci-fi show (based on novels) that was recently concluded by Amazon Studios.
wegotthiscovered.com
Veteran Marvel fans are already nostalgic for… 2016?
Part of being an entertainment company like Marvel is you have to keep producing new content and also continuously move forward so things don’t get stagnant. This means that things are going to keep changing – there have to be new properties and new stories to keep things fresh.
Space Channel 5, The Most Recent Game To Movie Adaptation From Sega And Picturestart, Is Now A Part Of The Comix Zone Family
According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Sega will collaborate with Picturestart to adapt these two works. The comedy-drama Cha Cha Smooth, released in 2022, was produced by Picturestart. After Sonic the Hedgehog’s commercial success, it appears that Sega is exploring other IPs that could be adapted into motion pictures. Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel, both produced by Sonic the Hedgehog’s creator Toru Nakahara, will serve as the basis for future Sega films.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
wmagazine.com
The Winners and Losers of House of the Dragon’s First Episode
HBO really put Game of Thrones fans through the ringer in the last few years of the show’s run. One might think we’d learn our lessons and avoid letting Westeros take hold of us once more. But when that voiceover started on Sunday night, it became obvious that all the memories and sins of Thrones failed final season and disappointing last episode would be quickly forgotten and easily forgiven. Even the crashing of HBO’s site, an inevitability during big events at this point (and honestly, something they should probably look into), was met with a few frustrated tweets, but mostly patience as people eagerly waited to be transported back into the mind of George R.R. Martin.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
People
Lili Reinhart Says Actors Aren't Allowed to 'Kiss with Tongue' on CW Shows
Lili Reinhart is spilling some unexpected behind-the-scenes tea. During an appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress shared an interesting tidbit about filming kissing scenes on Riverdale. "You can only be so much of an adult on a CW show, because you're not even really allowed to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Which theaters are showing ‘Rings of Power’ ahead of the series premiere?
Fans can witness the glory of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power several days ahead of the show’s official debut. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series are set to officially premier on Friday, Sept. 2, but fans with access to the right theater can enjoy the start of a new saga early. Prime Video is giving viewers in select areas the chance to watch the episodes on the big screen ahead of their streaming launch. Details around the limited run are still scarce, but we’ve got particulars about how you can get in on the special fan screening for yourself.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Orphan: First Kill’ is an entertaining prequel that doesn’t skimp on the blood splatter
2009 saw the release of Orphan, and with it the debut of Isabelle Fuhrman as big-brown-eyed 9-year-old Esther, an orphan from Russia adopted by an American couple who recently lost their baby. Charming and intelligent, Esther is all they could ask for until strange events and accidents occur. In a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marty McFly was an unintentional gay icon, according to ‘Back to the Future’ theory
Back to the Future is possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time, as well as one of the best movies of all-time generally. But a new fan theory has given a whole new perspective on its hero Marty McFly. We’re nearly 40 years on from Back to the...
‘King Kong’ Series In Works At Disney+ From Stephany Folsom, James Wan’s Atomic Monster & Disney Branded TV
EXCLUSIVE: An iconic monster is headed to Disney+. Disney Branded Television is in very early development on King Kong (working title), a series for Disney+ tracking the original story of the famous ape. Deals have just closed for the project, from James Wan’s Atomic Monster, which would mark the first live-action series set in the Kong universe. Written by Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom, King Kong is a serialized action/adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the dawn of a new Kong. The series will explore the mythology of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ season two trailer teases magic, romance, and danger
Season two of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga has arrived, and it teases even more magic, romance, and danger lurking in the darkness. The teen drama centers on a group of fairies at a magical school, Alfea, whose old regime has gone, leaving the opportunity available to embrace a new one.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Charles Edwards from ‘Rings of Power,’ and where else have we seen him?
Amazon Prime’s fresh venture into Middle Earth is stirring up endless hype, as fans of The Lord of the Rings look forward to The Rings of Power’s impending release. The series offers up the first fresh foray into J.R.R. Tolkien’s magical world in nearly eight years, and the first television series to be born of the timeless classics. It aims to delve into a thus-far unexplored time period in Middle Earth’s history, shifting the story backward by several centuries, and situating itself in the Second Age. While a few familiar faces are set to be re-introduced in the series, the majority of the show’s leads are brand-new to the vast majority of viewers. Casual Lord of the Rings fans are familiar with names like Galadriel and Elrond, but far less aware of characters like Gil-Galad, Elendil, and Celebrimbor. While these characters are absolutely vital to the history of Middle Earth, they’ve yet to make their debut on the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
What does ‘The Sandman’ have in store for Lyta’s baby conceived in the Dreaming?
Warning: There are major spoilers for The Sandman ahead. There is no doubt that the Netflix series The Sandman — an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics of the same name — is a bonafide success. The show has gained immense recognition and fame for introducing the viewers to complex characters, intriguing plot twists, and memorable moments.
