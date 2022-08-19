Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans go to war over the Ayer Cut, ‘Gotham Knights,’ and the fandom’s hypocrisy
DC fans have long maintained that the director’s vision is law. This is perhaps the key difference between DCEU and Marvel supporters, with the latter trusting producers like Kevin Feige to steer the MCU over individual directors’ whims. Of course, DCEU fans can be forgiven for not trusting Warner Bros. executives, who routinely make incredibly boneheaded decisions when it comes to their superhero properties.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ stans are stomping on those calling the series ‘woke’ and ‘anti-men’
It’s no secret that the non-male stars of any major movie franchise are subjected to online discrimination, but, following the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans are putting their foot down as misogynistic reviews of the character begin to circulate. This recent bout of discourse seemed to...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans point out that ‘She-Hulk’ critics are in for a shock when they discover ‘X-Men’
If there’s one particular sentence that sums up the reactionary response to every new Marvel show, especially She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, it’s that the MCU got “political”, and now fans are wondering how some may react to the X-Men. She-Hulk has seen a small minority of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible
The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
wegotthiscovered.com
Owen Wilson was excited about becoming a superhero, even if he had to do it away from the MCU
Superheroes have been all the rage in the world of entertainment for the better part of the last decade; whether it’s multi-million dollar blockbusters put out by the MCU, acclaimed episodic ventures such as The Boys and Invincible, or some of the more grounded features like Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan, it looks like superheroes will continue leading the genre fiction train for quite some time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
wegotthiscovered.com
Andrew Garfield was thrilled to work with Martin Scorsese, even if they probably didn’t talk ‘Spider-Man’
“He’s just so disarming and very ordinary with all of his extraordinariness.”. In what might be one of the greatest quotes ever given in an interview, Andrew Garfield recently went deep into what it was like to work with legendary director Martin Scorsese on the “WTF with Marc Maron Podcast”, giving the above insight among several others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters reveal who they’d want leading their Force sensitivity training
Sometimes, we all need a little sensitivity training. When we’re talking about Star Wars, being sensitive takes on a different meaning. This sensitivity is the magic that makes up the fabric of the universe. It can help guide you and influence the smallest details across the vast sci-fi worlds. Major events can ripple through The Force, like a vibrating thread in a spider’s web. The mythical Force also happens to be the single biggest plot device in all of Star Wars. Being Force sensitive means you can wield it as a weapon, feel its calming presence, and even return as a blue ghost (sometimes looking like Hayden Christensen in a weird special edition).
wegotthiscovered.com
George Miller casts child who went viral after being bullied in ‘Mad Max’ prequel, ‘Furiosa’
A boy who was once relentlessly bullied will soon be part of the cast for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, thanks to director George Miller. Back in 2020, the young Quaden Bayles’ story went viral after his mother filmed a video of him breaking into tears and begging for help after being bullied at his school in Australia. Numerous celebrities, including fellow Aussie and Logan star Hugh Jackman, Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal, and Watchman actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, all voiced support for the then-9-year-old Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common version of dwarfism.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel reportedly addressing issues surrounding visual effects crunch culture
Marvel Studios has gotten a lot of heat lately for its reported crunch culture when it comes to visual effects artists, and although many in the industry continue to speak out with criticisms for the studio behemoth owned by Disney, it seems there are some changes being made for the better behind the scenes, as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ arrive on streaming?
Marvel fans have finally received the fourth installment of the MCU’s Thor series in the form of Thor: Love and Thunder, which reunites the God of Thunder with his pals Valkyrie, Korg, and a super-powered Jane Foster. We know the highly anticipated film is playing in theaters everywhere, but when will fans have a chance to experience the action from the comfort of home?
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star addresses MCU future after sitting out ‘Wakanda Forever’
The cast of hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is plenty stacked as it is, but fans were nonetheless disappointed to discover that Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya wouldn’t be returning as W’Kabi. Instead, the actor opted to re-team with his Get Out director Jordan...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans show concern for Matt Reeves’ BatVerse after ‘Caped Crusader’ cancellation
DC fans were forced to do a double-take last night when it was revealed that HBO Max had scrapped a Matt Reeves-backed Batman project. If there’s any sort of silver lining to be drawn from the highly-anticipated Caped Crusader (a spiritual successor to the beloved Batman: The Animated Series) becoming the latest victim of Warner Bros. Discovery’s massive surge of cuts, it’s that the live-action offshoots to emerge in the aftermath of Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight appear to be safe.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fan thinks they’ve found the Guardians of the Galaxy’s successors
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are gearing up for a teary goodbye next year, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was confirmed by director James Gunn to be the final arc in the story of the Guardians. Whether that means the characters will be gone for good, we can’t know for sure, but for the sake of one’s emotions, it’s best to err on the side of caution.
Comments / 0