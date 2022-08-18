ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcmurray, PA

Riverhounds draw with New York Red Bulls II, 2-2

PITTSBURGH — A two-goal lead slipped away from Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and the team was held to a 2-2 draw by the visiting New York Red Bulls II on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,072 at Highmark Stadium. Robbie Mertz and Mekeil Williams scored to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

