Fans can witness the glory of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power several days ahead of the show’s official debut. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series are set to officially premier on Friday, Sept. 2, but fans with access to the right theater can enjoy the start of a new saga early. Prime Video is giving viewers in select areas the chance to watch the episodes on the big screen ahead of their streaming launch. Details around the limited run are still scarce, but we’ve got particulars about how you can get in on the special fan screening for yourself.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO