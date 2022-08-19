ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming

If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10

The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
Which theaters are showing ‘Rings of Power’ ahead of the series premiere?

Fans can witness the glory of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power several days ahead of the show’s official debut. The first two episodes of the highly-anticipated series are set to officially premier on Friday, Sept. 2, but fans with access to the right theater can enjoy the start of a new saga early. Prime Video is giving viewers in select areas the chance to watch the episodes on the big screen ahead of their streaming launch. Details around the limited run are still scarce, but we’ve got particulars about how you can get in on the special fan screening for yourself.
When will ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ arrive on streaming?

Marvel fans have finally received the fourth installment of the MCU’s Thor series in the form of Thor: Love and Thunder, which reunites the God of Thunder with his pals Valkyrie, Korg, and a super-powered Jane Foster. We know the highly anticipated film is playing in theaters everywhere, but when will fans have a chance to experience the action from the comfort of home?
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible

The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
What does ‘The Sandman’ have in store for Lyta’s baby conceived in the Dreaming?

Warning: There are major spoilers for The Sandman ahead. There is no doubt that the Netflix series The Sandman — an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics of the same name — is a bonafide success. The show has gained immense recognition and fame for introducing the viewers to complex characters, intriguing plot twists, and memorable moments.
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are already nitpicking when it comes to accuracy

Game of Thrones fans were relieved to hear that George R.R. Martin would be personally running the House of the Dragon store and advising the crew on the scripts, if not writing them himself. But alas, it seems that even the hit prequel series, which debuted the day before yesterday with its pilot episode, isn’t completely faithful to its source novel, Fire & Blood.
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries

The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
The new entry to the ‘Planet of the Apes’ saga has found its lead actor

Just five years after the last Planet of the Apes trilogy ended, a new one is in production and has just found its new leading man in Owen Teague. Andy Serkis delivered a seminal and ground-breaking performance in the last trilogy as the primate lead Caeser, and Black Mirror alum Teague is now tapped to take up the ping-pong ball suit on set as the next ape lead. The new film, titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is to be helmed by Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball.
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
Lycanthrope lovers revisit a darkly demented werewolf classic on streaming

If you were presented with a list of names involved in 1994’s genre-bending Wolf, but given no clue as to the title or context of the movie itself, then you’d probably be left imagining a hard-hitting prestige drama or broad character study of some description. After all, EGOT...
The game based on The Expanse looks pretty decent, especially the zero-G bits

The Telltale adventure will star Camina Drummer, aka any normal person's favorite character from the series. In December, the new Telltale—a studio built from some of the pieces left behind when the developer went bankrupt—announced that it's making an adventure series based on The Expanse, the six-season sci-fi show (based on novels) that was recently concluded by Amazon Studios.
George R. R. Martin wanted at least 10 seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’

Just before the release of HBO’s newest series, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has come out and said that he wanted the iconic fantasy series to have at least 10 seasons. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Martin told interviewers that...
