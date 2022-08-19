Just five years after the last Planet of the Apes trilogy ended, a new one is in production and has just found its new leading man in Owen Teague. Andy Serkis delivered a seminal and ground-breaking performance in the last trilogy as the primate lead Caeser, and Black Mirror alum Teague is now tapped to take up the ping-pong ball suit on set as the next ape lead. The new film, titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is to be helmed by Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball.

MOVIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO