Massachusetts State

WSBS

The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Helena Foulkes, Candidate for Governor

Helena Foulkes is the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. There’s no question that the biggest issue facing Rhode Islanders today is our economy, especially the cost of living in our state. People are feeling squeezed, and not without reason: Rhode Island was just ranked as one of the ten most expensive states to live in.
ELECTIONS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
oceanstatecurrent.com

COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University

RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
COLLEGES
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?

Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
newbedfordguide.com

Undocumented Driver’s License Law Repeal Campaign Plans to ‘Run Across the Finish Line’

The campaign to repeal the new driver’s license law, which is set to open up license access to immigrants without legal status in Massachusetts, said it hit a milestone Wednesday and turned in the requisite number of signatures to print the repeal question on the November ballot. But Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office contested that Thursday and said the signatures were “probably not” all actually filed yet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing

Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
ELECTIONS
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury

Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wbsm.com

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI

