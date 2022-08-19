Read full article on original website
Related
leominsterchamp.com
United Way of North Central Mass. awards $1.15 million in grants to local agencies
FITCHBURG — United Way of North Central Massachusetts (UWNCM) has distributed $1,151,063 in funds to 44 local agencies through two grant programs. The grants will support programs that target pressing community needs and offer after school and out-of-school time activities for children and youth. Through its Community Impact Fund...
The Biggest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Health professionals warn COVID poised to take off in fall
HOPKINTON, Mass. — On the one hand, Hopkinton is a highly vaccinated town when it comes to Covid. On the other, it’s been ominously quiet this summer at the Health Department. “Demand has been really slow,” said Health Director Shaun McAuliffe. “And we expected a drop in demand...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
ABC6.com
Former Gov. Gina Raimondo to visit Ocean State
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ocean State Monday. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce will be taking part in an event in East Providence. The event, slated for Monday afternoon, aims to highlight the work of...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Helena Foulkes, Candidate for Governor
Helena Foulkes is the Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. There’s no question that the biggest issue facing Rhode Islanders today is our economy, especially the cost of living in our state. People are feeling squeezed, and not without reason: Rhode Island was just ranked as one of the ten most expensive states to live in.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire
Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
rinewstoday.com
A kick in the gas – Rhode Island Energy rate increase – Richard Asinof
R.I. Attorney General, Peter Neronha, and his top civil attorneys, Miriam Weizenbaum, talk about plans to change the regulatory structure in order to phase out the use of fossil fuels in the generation of electricity. The news that Rhode Island Energy, the newly formed utility company formed as a result...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oceanstatecurrent.com
COVID COVER-UP? Rep Morgan and 4 Doctors Send Letter to Brown University
RI Rep Patricia Morgan & 4 RI Doctors Call Upon Brown University to Acknowledge a Serious Student Covid-19 Vaccine Injury (Hospitalized Myopericarditis), Engage in Proper Covid-19 Vaccine Informed Consent, & End Mandatory Student Covid-19 Vaccination. Did Brown University violate traditional ‘informed consent’ policies in issuing its vaccine mandate for students...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
wgbh.org
How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?
Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
newbedfordguide.com
Undocumented Driver’s License Law Repeal Campaign Plans to ‘Run Across the Finish Line’
The campaign to repeal the new driver’s license law, which is set to open up license access to immigrants without legal status in Massachusetts, said it hit a milestone Wednesday and turned in the requisite number of signatures to print the repeal question on the November ballot. But Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s office contested that Thursday and said the signatures were “probably not” all actually filed yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GoLocalProv
Block: Has Gorbea Violated RI’s Election Laws, Illegally Coordinating with Dark Money By Redboxing
Rhode Island elected officials went to some length to create laws intended to prohibit coordination between the unlimited campaign dollars that PACs and "dark money" operations can dump into elections and a candidate's campaign apparatus. These laws are clear that coordination is prohibited - and with good reason. If we allowed coordination between campaigns, PACs and dark money, then all of the rest of our campaign finance laws would not matter at all.
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury
Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
wbsm.com
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
Comments / 1