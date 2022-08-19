Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.

