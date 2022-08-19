Read full article on original website
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
Google Pixel 6A gets durability tested (Video)
The Google Pixel 6A smartphone went on sale last month, we have already seen a number of durability tests of the handset and now we have another video. The latest video is a durability test from JerryRigEverything and the handset is out through a range of durability tests. The handset...
Apple M2 MacBook Pro to go into production in Q4
We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 MacBook Pro for some time, there will be two models in the range, a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model. The new M2 MacBook Pro will apparently go into production in quarter four of 2022, the news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, there are more details in the tweet below.
iPhone 14 to be unveiled September 7th
It looks like we have a possible date for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of September. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We can also expect to see the new Apple Watch...
OnePlus 10T gets durability tested (Video(
The OnePlus 10T smartphone was made official recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. The video below from JerryRigEverything out the OnePlus 10T through a range of durability tests, this includes a burn test, scratch test, and bend test. It will be interesting to...
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 released for the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release. The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, more details on this are below. OxygenOS...
Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5.1
As well as new updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, Apple also released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The macOS Monterey 12.5.1 software updates fix a number of security issues in Apple’s macOS and you can see more details on this below.
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor now available to pre-order
Samsung has announced that its new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is now available to pre-order, the monitor retails for $3,499. Anyone who pre-orders this new Samsung gaming monitor will receive a $200 e-certificate from Samsung to use on future purchases. Gamers increasingly expect personalized and customizable gaming experiences. The Odyssey...
EK Fluid Works X7000-RM liquid cooled GPU server from $18,524
EK has introduced their new Fluid Works Compute Series X7000-RM GPU server complete with self-contained liquid cooling system to provide ”unquestionable reliability” says EK. The GPU server is now available to purchase with configurations starting from $18,524. Thanks to the liquid cooling system the X7000-RM provides 175% more GPU computational power than air-cooled servers of similar size while maintaining 100% of its performance output no matter the intensity or duration of the task.
How to record iPhone calls using Magmo
IPhone users sporting the latest phones from Apple might be interested in a new accessory called Magmo that allows you to easily record iPhone calls and uses the Apple MagSafe connection system to snap onto the back of your iPhone. Magmo requires no monthly fees and no Internet connection is required. Simply snap the MagSafe iPhone call recorder to your iPhone and push the button on the device to start recording and press once again once finished. The Magmo comes with a 32GB storage space in which you can store up to 500 hours of recorded calls.
Realme 9i 5G smartphone gets official
Realme has announced a new Android smartphone, the Realme 9i 5G and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display. The display has a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and the device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor. The handset comes with a choice of...
Android 13 in action, top features revealed (Video)
Yesterday Google released Android 13 for their Pixel range of smartphones and now we get to find out more details about the update. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the latest version of Google’s Android OS and some of its new features. . Here...
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launches 16th September
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone appeared earlier this month, the handset was listed on Samsung’s website along with some specifications, but Samsung had not officially revealed when it will launch. Now Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy A23 5G will go on sale in Taiwan on the...
How to share your WiFi password on iPhone
If you have trouble remembering your WiFi password and want to share it with your friend or visitors, Apple has a handy tool that lets you share your WiFi password on your iPhone. This is designed to easily help you connect another device to your network, without having to remember your password, all you need is an existing device connected to your WiFi network.
Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV launched in Korea
Samsung has launched its new Samsung NEO QLED 98 TV in South Korea, the device comes with a 98-inch display and a 4K resolution. The new Samsung 98 inch QLED TV will retail for KRW 45,00,00, this is about $33,900 at the current exchange rate. The new 98 -inch model...
How to use iPhone wireless charging
Apple’s most recent iPhones come with wireless charging built-in, this is a really useful feature and a great way to charge your iPhone instead of having to plug the device in with a lightning cable. The wireless charging feature has been available on Apple’s iPhone models for the last...
Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S monitor unveiled
Porsche Design and AOC have unveiled a new monitor, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S and the monitor comes with a 27-inch display. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S shares the same design as the 32-inch model that launched back in April. The exclusive design of the PD27S...
