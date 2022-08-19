Report: Casemiro Has 'No Chance' For Manchester United's Match Against Liverpool

Liverpool's arch rivals and next opponents Manchester United were hoping to bring in Real Madrid's Casemiro for Monday night's game, but have they moved too late?

This weekend's Premier League fixtures sees world football's biggest rivalry go head to head. Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Monday night looking to mimic last season's 5-0 thrashing of their rivals.

The Reds go into the match on the back of two draws in the opening two fixtures, however, Manchester United have started even worse and sit bottom of the league after losing to both Brighton and Brentford.

Although Liverpool's transfer window is reportedly over, their opponent's usual panic buying period is well and truly underway.

In the last seven days, Manchester United have been linked with anyone that can kick a ball, but it is one deal that looks likely to be completed in the coming days.

Real Madrid and Brazilian star Casemiro has been reported to be close to a move to Old Trafford. The defensive midfielder will cost the red half of Manchester €60M + €10M signing on fee.

Despite, Erik Ten Hag and the United recruitment staff pushing for the transfer to be done as soon as possible, according to MEN's Rich Fay , there is 'no chance' he will be able to play against Liverpool.

This report has been backed up by Samuel Lockhurst , who has stated that Casemiro would have to obtain a work permit, therefore Manchester United have run out of time in terms of having the player for Monday night.

