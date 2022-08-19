Le Roy, Former Head of Thoma Bravo Credit who has Completed ~$5 Billion of Investments, Joins Star Mountain Capital as a Managing Director

Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager, with over $3 billion in assets under management, focused exclusively on investing in established, private small and medium-sized North American businesses (lower middle-market), is pleased to announce that Jack Le Roy has joined as a Managing Director. A differentiating factor of Star Mountain’s investor-aligned business is that 100% of its team as well Senior Advisors / Operating Partners share in the investment profits.

“Jack brings a diverse and complementary set of skills, experiences and relationships from his 20 years of private credit investment experience completing over 100 investments representing over $5 billion of invested capital from other high quality investment firms including Thoma Bravo, Summit Partners and Guggenheim,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital Founder & CEO. “Adding a 15 th full-time Managing Director and one with particular experience in the software & technology sectors, as well as strong west-coast relationships further extends our differentiated, value-add capabilities for business owners and our investors.”

“Star Mountain’s distinctive lower middle-market private investments platform has a demonstrated track record of providing compelling value for business owners and investors in this fragmented marketplace,” said Jack Le Roy, “Star Mountain’s collaborative culture, including alignment of interest with its portfolio investments and investors as well as the firm’s long-term commitment to its team, training, infrastructure, technology and data made it a compelling place for me to invest my career and relationships where I believe I can further add incremental value to the businesses we invest with and to our investors.”

Mr. Le Roy is a senior investment professional with approximately 20 years of experience investing senior debt, junior debt and private equity across a variety of industries with a particular specialization in software, including applications, infrastructure and cyber security, and technology-enabled businesses. He has been trained at leading global investment firms including Thoma Bravo ($100+ billion AUM software specialist private equity firm) and Guggenheim Partners ($325 billion AUM). Prior to joining Star Mountain, Mr. Le Roy had successfully completed approximately 100 distinct investments representing ~$5 billion of invested capital.

Mr. Le Roy was most recently the Founding Partner and Head of Private Credit at Thoma Bravo Credit, a division of Thoma Bravo, a $100+ billion AUM leading global private equity investment firm which provides strategic capital to experienced management teams and growing software and technology companies.

At Thoma Bravo Credit, Mr. Le Roy served on the investment committee completing and overseeing approximately 50 transactions representing ~$3 billion of invested capital, primarily in software, technology, applications, infrastructure and cyber security businesses.

Previously Mr. Le Roy worked at $35+ billion AUM growth equity and credit investment firm Summit Partners as a Founding Member of the Summit Partners Credit Advisors business focused on private credit and minority equity investments to middle and lower-middle-market businesses.

Mr. Le Roy began his career at Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm with ~$325 billion in AUM. At Guggenheim, Mr. Le Roy was part of the leveraged credit investing group where he led a team focused on consumer, technology and media industries. In that role, he deployed several billion dollars across a broad spectrum of credit investments including investment grade securities, high yield, leveraged loans and private credit. Starting his career as an Analyst, he was promoted to Associate and then Vice President during his time at Guggenheim before spinning out with colleagues to launch Summit’s private credit business.

Mr. Le Roy is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a major in Finance and minor in Software Engineering where he was on the Dean’s Honor Roll.

ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN

With over $3 billion in assets under management (as of July 31, 2022), Star Mountain takes a data-driven approach to investing into the North American lower middle-market through two complementary investment strategies: (i) direct debt and equity investing and (ii) secondaries (acquiring LP interests and direct assets and making primary LP commitments). Star Mountain believes these complementary strategies provide data-enhanced, scalable, diversified and customizable access for its institutional and high-net-worth investors to established small and medium-sized businesses that generally have at least $15 million in annual revenues and under $50 million in EBITDA. Its investors include public pensions, private pensions, insurance companies, commercial banks, endowments, foundations, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Star Mountain is 100% employee-owned and shares its profits with 100% of its employees as part of its focus on maximizing value for its stakeholders and investors through alignment of interests.

Since 2010 through July 2022, Star Mountain has made over 160 direct investments in U.S. small and medium-sized businesses and over 25 secondary / fund investments within its Collaborative Ecosystem ®, exclusively focused on the North American lower middle-market. One of Star Mountain’s specialties is seeking current cash income and yield for investors that is materially above the typical yields found in the public markets through its distinctive origination, underwriting and value-added lending capabilities.

For the third straight year, Star Mountain was again named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business as well as once again one of the 2021 Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments .

Star Mountain believes its focus and dedication has been productive for job creation and economic development. Star Mountain is dedicated to this large market of underserved businesses purpose-built to address the challenges and opportunities of these companies. As part of its commitment, Star Mountain has trademarked Investing in the Growth Engine of America ®.

As part of its ESG program (Environmental, Social and Governance), Star Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain’s portfolio.

