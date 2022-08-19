Preseason: New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers

Chicopee, Mass (WWLP) – WWLP-22News will broadcast the pre-season New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers game Thursday.

Many fans hope this highly anticipated game will feature Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and other New England starters who sat out last Thursday’s preseason game against the Giants.

This week’s match up could offer a glimpse at how the Patriots’ new offensive system works in a game setting. The offense made progress during practice this week. Jones is looking more comfortable, executing some big plays with Davante Parker and Nelson Agholor.

“Definitely looking forward to seeing more of Mac Jones and what he can do and what he can bring this year to our offense, and the team as a whole. Really looking forward to a new season and him having a second year under his belt,” said Matthew Bahosh of Arizone.

Last season the Patriots beat the Panthers handily, 24 to 6. But after two fight-filled joint practice games this week, emotions between the two teams are running high.

“I expect a good physical game. You kind of have to expect that when you bring another team into practice with you. So yes, I’m expecting a physical game,” said John Kalenoski of Malden.

“I think I’m excited to see Mac Jones take another step, you know. Coming off a solid year,” said Josh Vavra of Chest, New Hampshire.

The Patriots placed a pair of cornerbacks, Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams, on injured reserve this week.

The Patriots’ official season starts on Sunday, September 11th on the road against Miami. It will mark the first time since 2016 that the Patriots will open the season on the road.

New England Patriots preseason games

Friday: August 19 at 7:00 p.m. – Carolina Panthers at New England

– Carolina Panthers at New England Friday: August 26 at 8:00 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders

22News is also set to air two regular-season Patriots games. On November 24th, the New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings game is scheduled for a special Thanksgiving night edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Then, on Sunday, December 18 th , the Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders game is also currently planned to be shown on WWLP during Sunday Night Football.

Where to watch the Patriots on 22News

Over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1

Comcast channels 5 & 822

Charter channels 9 & 787

DirecTV channel 22

DISH channel 22

New England Patriots Schedule

Sunday: September 11 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Miami Dolphins (CBS)

Sunday: September 18 at 1:00 p.m. – New England at Pittsburg Steelers (CBS)

Sunday: September 25 at 1:00 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens at New England (FOX)

Sunday: October 2 at 4:25 p.m. – New England at Green Bay Packers (CBS)

Sunday: October 9 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions at New England (FOX)

Sunday: October 16 at 1 p.m. – New England at Cleveland Browns (CBS)

Monday: October 24 at 8:15 p.m. – Chicago Bears at New England (ESPN)

Sunday: October 30 at 1 p.m. – New England at New York Jets (CBS)

Sunday: November 6 at 1 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts at New England (CBS)

WEEK 10 – BYE WEEK

Sunday: November 20 at 1 p.m. – New York Jets at New England (CBS)

Thursday: November 24 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Minnesota Vikings (NBC/22News)

(NBC/22News) Thursday: December 1 at 8:15 p.m. – Buffalo Bills at New England (PRIME)

Monday: December 12 at 8:15 p.m. – New England at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN)

Sunday: December 18 at 8:20 p.m. – New England at Las Vegas Raiders (NBC/22News)

(NBC/22News) Saturday: December 24 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals at New England (CBS)

Sunday: January 1 at 1 p.m. – Miami Dolphins at New England (CBS)

Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 – New England at Buffalo Bills (TBD)

