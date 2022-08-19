ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Local
City
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Stolen gun found in backpack at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two Seneca High School students have been cited and disciplined after a stolen gun was recovered from a backpack Tuesday. Seneca High Principal Michael Guy said in a letter to families that school officials heard that a student might have had a gun inside the building, prompting leaders to immediately raise the school’s security level and call Jefferson County Public Schools security.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metal detectors should be mandatory at the Kentucky State Fair

By now, I’m sure you’ve seen the video of people running for their lives after what sounded like gunshots at the Kentucky State Fair. People were arrested Saturday evening after they apparently used some type of a noise-making device that mimicked gunfire. As you can imagine, it turned into a circus with people scrambling for safety.
KENTUCKY STATE
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
NEW ALBANY, IN
BMW
BMW
Public Safety
Public Safety
wvih.com

Three Indicted For Carjacking

Three men from Louisville have been federally indicted for two separate carjackings that happened earlier this year. Corey Buford, 21, was charged with one count of carjacking, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man struck by a car in West Louisville this morning is expected to recover from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say officers were called to 28th and Broadway around 6:30 a.m. on a report that a car hit a pedestrian. The car involved left the scene but was found a short time later in the area of Cecil Ave. and Greenwood Ave.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Elizabethtown Chiropractor Found Guilty

An Elizabethtown chiropractor was found guilty Friday of third-degree rape. Jurors recommended the maximum sentence of five years. Jurors returned the verdict against 34 year-old Matthew Colasanti late Friday afternoon after a week-long trial. Prosecutors sought a guilty verdict on a charge of first-degree rape. Jurors, however, convicted him on...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police say $18k in cash, drugs found during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police were looking for drivers without their seatbelts, but ended up finding much more. On Saturday, several officers were working a National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrated on nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Police say they pulled over a person for not wearing a seatbelt and noticed a strong smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY

