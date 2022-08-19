IGN's guide to Side Hustles includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional side missions you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions as they appear all across Santo Ileso's many districts. Each type of Side Hustle carries a theme, and the more you unlock, the harder they'll get - but may provide other rewards once all of them are completed.

