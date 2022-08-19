ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Horse Crest Wooden Shield

"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
PC Gamer

The game based on The Expanse looks pretty decent, especially the zero-G bits

The Telltale adventure will star Camina Drummer, aka any normal person's favorite character from the series. In December, the new Telltale—a studio built from some of the pieces left behind when the developer went bankrupt—announced that it's making an adventure series based on The Expanse, the six-season sci-fi show (based on novels) that was recently concluded by Amazon Studios.
IGN

Moonbreaker Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022

From the creators of Subnautica, Uknown Worlds, comes Moonbreaker - a new turn-based adventure with a sci-fi world built by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. See "mini ways to play" in this reveal trailer featuring customizable table top miniatures. Early access for Moonbreaker is available September 29, 2022.
IGN

Ex-Battlefield Devs' New Shooter Is Called The Finals - Gamescom Opening Night Live

Embark, a new studio created by ex-Battlefield developers, has teased The Finals, a new competitive shooter. Described as "a shooter wrapped in a game show format," The game got the briefest of teases, but we saw gunplay, environmental destruction, and a sword hitting a man so hard that he explodes into coins. A full reveal is coming later in September.
IGN

Challenge Yourself

Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Challenge Yourself mission in Saints Row. After Making Rent, the world of side hustles and Challenges opens up to you. Challenge Yourself is your introduction to Challenges and it can be completed at any time. How to Unlock Side Hustles and the Wanted...
IGN

Lies of P

Lies of P - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022. Check out the latest trailer for Lies of P to see gameplay, enemies, and more from the upcoming action game. Set in the Belle Époque Era, Lies of P puts a dark twist on the well-known classic Pinocchio. Awakened by a mysterious voice, Pinocchio must find a way to save the city of Krat from being ravaged by puppets. Pinocchio, with its special heart, learns how to become a true human by lying.
IGN

High on Life Gets Exclusive New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live

After being delayed to December, High on Life received a brand-new trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The fresh look at Squanch Games' first-person shooter revealed a first look at a near-complete boss fight. In the gameplay clip, the player fights against 9-Torg, a clone that has a bounty...
IGN

Side Hustles

IGN's guide to Side Hustles includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional side missions you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions as they appear all across Santo Ileso's many districts. Each type of Side Hustle carries a theme, and the more you unlock, the harder they'll get - but may provide other rewards once all of them are completed.
IGN

Miquellan Knight's Sword

The Miquellan Knight's Sword is one of the straight sword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sword forged by servants of Miquella of the Haligtree, with a design modeled after those carried by Carian knights. Instead of glintstone however, amber from the Haligtree is embedded in the blade. A sumptuous piece, yet it has never been offered to any knight — an ill starred sword with no master."
IGN

DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. Little information was revealed, but it is said to be highly customisable with the ability to set bespoke control maps.
IGN

Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV - Ottomans and Malians Anniversary Update Trailer. Every empire must find their own path to victory in Age of Empires IV. Get a look at gameplay from two new civilizations joining Age of Empires IV for a free anniversary update - the Malians and the Ottomans. Download the free AoE IV anniversary update on October 25.
