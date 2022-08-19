Read full article on original website
Subnautica Devs Announce Moonbreaker, a Warhammer-Like Strategy Game (Including the Model Painting) - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Unknown Worlds, the creator of survival hit Subnautica, has announced Moonbreaker, a digital tabletop strategy game in the mould of Warhammer 40,000 – right down to being able to paint your units. Revealed at Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, the game is due to release into PC and Mac...
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
New Tales from the Borderlands Reveal Trailer
The sequel to Tales from the Borderlands is set to be released October 21, 2022. Watch the reveal trail which premiered at Gamescom 2022.
The game based on The Expanse looks pretty decent, especially the zero-G bits
The Telltale adventure will star Camina Drummer, aka any normal person's favorite character from the series. In December, the new Telltale—a studio built from some of the pieces left behind when the developer went bankrupt—announced that it's making an adventure series based on The Expanse, the six-season sci-fi show (based on novels) that was recently concluded by Amazon Studios.
Moonbreaker Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
From the creators of Subnautica, Uknown Worlds, comes Moonbreaker - a new turn-based adventure with a sci-fi world built by Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson. See "mini ways to play" in this reveal trailer featuring customizable table top miniatures. Early access for Moonbreaker is available September 29, 2022.
Exclusive: Ravenbound Lets You Take Wing In a New Open-World Roguelite With Major Skyrim Vibes
A brand-new open-world roguelite is on the way, and it has some major Skyrim vibes based on its intial trailer. Titled Ravenbound, Systemic Reaction's newest game will let you take flight over its expansive world, which draws heavily from Scandinavian folklore. Ravenbound bills itself as having the "challenge of a...
Ex-Battlefield Devs' New Shooter Is Called The Finals - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Embark, a new studio created by ex-Battlefield developers, has teased The Finals, a new competitive shooter. Described as "a shooter wrapped in a game show format," The game got the briefest of teases, but we saw gunplay, environmental destruction, and a sword hitting a man so hard that he explodes into coins. A full reveal is coming later in September.
Where Winds Meet Is Like Ghost of Tsushima in Medieval China - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Developer Everstone Games has unveiled its new open-world RPG, Where Winds Meet. The PC title is an action-adventure game set in the beautiful Ten Kingdoms period of medieval China. Where Winds Meet debuted a gorgeous reveal trailer at Gamescom that highlights just how expansive its open-world setting is. While we...
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
Challenge Yourself
Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Challenge Yourself mission in Saints Row. After Making Rent, the world of side hustles and Challenges opens up to you. Challenge Yourself is your introduction to Challenges and it can be completed at any time. How to Unlock Side Hustles and the Wanted...
Lies of P
Lies of P - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022. Check out the latest trailer for Lies of P to see gameplay, enemies, and more from the upcoming action game. Set in the Belle Époque Era, Lies of P puts a dark twist on the well-known classic Pinocchio. Awakened by a mysterious voice, Pinocchio must find a way to save the city of Krat from being ravaged by puppets. Pinocchio, with its special heart, learns how to become a true human by lying.
High on Life Gets Exclusive New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live
After being delayed to December, High on Life received a brand-new trailer during Gamescom's Opening Night Live presentation. The fresh look at Squanch Games' first-person shooter revealed a first look at a near-complete boss fight. In the gameplay clip, the player fights against 9-Torg, a clone that has a bounty...
Side Hustles
IGN's guide to Side Hustles includes tips, walkthroughs, and rewards for all the optional side missions you can undertake in Saint's Row. If you're in need of some extra cash, you can take on these missions as they appear all across Santo Ileso's many districts. Each type of Side Hustle carries a theme, and the more you unlock, the harder they'll get - but may provide other rewards once all of them are completed.
Miquellan Knight's Sword
The Miquellan Knight's Sword is one of the straight sword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sword forged by servants of Miquella of the Haligtree, with a design modeled after those carried by Carian knights. Instead of glintstone however, amber from the Haligtree is embedded in the blade. A sumptuous piece, yet it has never been offered to any knight — an ill starred sword with no master."
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Surivival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. It's the first we've seen of...
DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. Little information was revealed, but it is said to be highly customisable with the ability to set bespoke control maps.
The Expanse: A Telltale Series First Gameplay Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Telltale Games announced a narrative adventure based on the hit sci-fi series The Expanse. At Opening Night Live the first gameplay footage for Telltale's The Expanse was shown off. Co-developed by Deck Nine Games and Telltale, The Expanse: A Telltale Series will push the gameplay boundaries of the narrative adventure...
Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer
Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
Age of Empires IV
Age of Empires IV - Ottomans and Malians Anniversary Update Trailer. Every empire must find their own path to victory in Age of Empires IV. Get a look at gameplay from two new civilizations joining Age of Empires IV for a free anniversary update - the Malians and the Ottomans. Download the free AoE IV anniversary update on October 25.
