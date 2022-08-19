Read full article on original website
Chase in stolen car leads to crash at Mill Creek Park
Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.
Report: Man steals police car, crashes into pole
The report says there was numerous children riding bikes up and down the street, but thankfully no one was hit.
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.
WFMJ.com
More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown
More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
WFMJ.com
New details emerge in Austintown drive-by shooting
New details are emerging after a Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown. Police say two men and a woman were hurt after shots rang out around 2:30 Sunday morning. It happened on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. The police report details they were on their way home from the Shell...
17-year-old arrested for suspected DUI following fatal Crawford Co. crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 17-year-old has been arrested after an accident in Crawford County over the weekend where one passenger died. According to Pennsylvania State Police, five people were traveling north on East Troy Road in Crawford County in a Can-Am Maverick off road vehicle on Sunday, Aug. 21 around 4 a.m. when the 17-year-old driver […]
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County
Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
WFMJ.com
Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital
At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
explore venango
Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
Passenger in critical condition, driver charged with OVI after crash in Columbiana County
Richard Benoy, 67, was charged with an OVI after a one car crash around 8:15 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Two arrested after chase through Mill Creek Park ending at Bears Den, Schenley
An active investigation at Bears Den Road and South Schenley Avenue led to two arrests late Tuesday morning. Police say they're currently investigating reports of a stolen car in the area. 21 News crews observed two male suspects being arrested by Mill Creek Park Police. Austintown Police dispatch told 21...
WFMJ.com
Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured
A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
YPD finds two guns, arrests two on gun charges early Saturday
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.
WFMJ.com
Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash
A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
Two car rollover accident with entrapment also damages electrical pole in Springboro
Around 2:30 p.m. crews from Springboro Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident. The accident took place at Route 215 and Route 20. This accident involved two vehicles and resulted in a rollover with entrapment. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. Three people were […]
Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team
Several people have contacted and filed reports with the North Kingsville Police Department stating they bought “bad gasoline” at the Village Food Mart.
WFMJ.com
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty, and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
Opening statements begin in Warren murder trial
The trial against a Warren man accused of killing a man and hurting another in two separate shootings is underway.
