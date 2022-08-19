ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute

The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Chance for Heavy Rain Looms Monday

Clouds will be on the increase this evening with mostly dry and warm conditions – with the exception of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we’ll see a few thunderstorms firing up. Overnight, storms will diminish north but clouds will continue to thicken up along with increasing...
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence

Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence, was closed near Exit 2. Crews are responding to clear it. Viewer video of the John E. Rebello Bridge...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
nbcboston.com

Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts

The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy