Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Foggy Start Tuesday, More Showers and Thunderstorms Possible Midday
Monday brought a decent rain for the South Coast of Massachusetts as some picked up between 2 and 4” of rain. Tuesday brings another chance for showers. The day starts with cloudy skies and some fog. Low temperatures are near 70°. Most of the morning should be relatively...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute
The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
nbcboston.com
Chance for Heavy Rain Looms Monday
Clouds will be on the increase this evening with mostly dry and warm conditions – with the exception of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we’ll see a few thunderstorms firing up. Overnight, storms will diminish north but clouds will continue to thicken up along with increasing...
nbcboston.com
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence, was closed near Exit 2. Crews are responding to clear it. Viewer video of the John E. Rebello Bridge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
nbcboston.com
Search for Kiely Rodni: Body Found in Reservoir Believed to Be Missing Teen
A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been...
nbcboston.com
Block Island Resort's Liquor License Suspended After Ferry Fight, Disturbance
Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
Comments / 0