Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Netflix Top 10: ‘Sandman’ Leads English Chart While Korean Drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Is Most-Viewed Title
In its seventh week on the platform, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has taken over the Netflix Top 10 chart. With 77.4 million hours watched, the series was Netflix’s most-viewed title during the Aug. 15-21 viewing window — racking up more hours viewed than Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was the most-viewed title the previous two weeks.
SFGate
Ready Your Plumbus! Morty From ‘Rick and Morty’ Joins ‘MultiVersus’ Game
Morty Smith, the easily distressed teen from hit animated show “Rick and Morty,” has joined Warner Bros. Games’ “MultiVersus” mashup fighting title as a new playable character. Morty — the teenage grandson of a mega-genius scientist Rick Sanchez — arrives as part of “MultiVersus” Season...
The Traumatic Birthing Scene In "House Of The Dragon" Held A Deeper Meaning For Women And The Power Of Choice
The premiere episode of House of the Dragon explored the different struggles women and men face, as well as the woman's right to choose, all in a devastating birthing scene.
The game based on The Expanse looks pretty decent, especially the zero-G bits
The Telltale adventure will star Camina Drummer, aka any normal person's favorite character from the series. In December, the new Telltale—a studio built from some of the pieces left behind when the developer went bankrupt—announced that it's making an adventure series based on The Expanse, the six-season sci-fi show (based on novels) that was recently concluded by Amazon Studios.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts
“Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans...
SFGate
‘Halloween Ends’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock
Laurie Strode’s final battle against her seemingly immortal nemesis Michael Myers will transpire in theaters… and on a streaming service near you. Universal Pictures has announced “Halloween Ends,” the next sequel in the long-running slasher series, will land on Peacock on the same day it arrives on the big screen. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 14.
SFGate
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch
Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
Comments / 0