SFGate

Netflix Top 10: ‘Sandman’ Leads English Chart While Korean Drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Is Most-Viewed Title

In its seventh week on the platform, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has taken over the Netflix Top 10 chart. With 77.4 million hours watched, the series was Netflix’s most-viewed title during the Aug. 15-21 viewing window — racking up more hours viewed than Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was the most-viewed title the previous two weeks.
PC Gamer

The game based on The Expanse looks pretty decent, especially the zero-G bits

The Telltale adventure will star Camina Drummer, aka any normal person's favorite character from the series. In December, the new Telltale—a studio built from some of the pieces left behind when the developer went bankrupt—announced that it's making an adventure series based on The Expanse, the six-season sci-fi show (based on novels) that was recently concluded by Amazon Studios.
SFGate

‘Halloween Ends’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

Laurie Strode’s final battle against her seemingly immortal nemesis Michael Myers will transpire in theaters… and on a streaming service near you. Universal Pictures has announced “Halloween Ends,” the next sequel in the long-running slasher series, will land on Peacock on the same day it arrives on the big screen. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 14.
SFGate

‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch

Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
