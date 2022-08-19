Read full article on original website
Meek Mill Signs With WME
Rapper Meek Mill has struck a partnership with talent agency WME. The deal will see WME represent Mill in all areas, while the agency also helps support his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers in the brand and business space as part of his Culture Currency initiative.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Streamer Valkyrae Signs With Range Media PartnersMario Puzo Estate Signs With APA (Exclusive)Director David France Signs With CAA (Exclusive) After Mill parted ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, the chart-topping rapper is partnering with WME and looking to leverage its global reach in film, TV, music, books, digital and endorsements. “Meek Mill...
NME
Megan Thee Stallion files amended complaint against her label, is now seeking $1million in damages
Megan Thee Stallion has updated her complaint against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, seeking at least $1million in damages and asking a Texas court to end her contractual relationship with them. In an amended complaint filed late last week, Megan – real name Megan Pete – asked a Harris...
Complex
DJ Drama on the Drake vs. Meek Mill Beef: ‘Everybody Did Something Wrong’
DJ Drama is taking accountability. During an appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, the music executive spoke about his role in the Drake vs. Meek Mill beef. Drama admitted he could’ve handled the situation much differently, suggesting his actions helped fuel the years-long drama. However, he doesn’t believe he was the only one at fault.
thesource.com
FN Meka Becomes First Virtual Rapper Signed To Major Label Deal
According to several reports, artificial intelligence robot FN Meka became the very first virtual rapper on a major label after she inked a deal with Capitol Records. The deal was signed following Meka’s continued success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet”, earning her over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok. The new deal came boasting a first single with Capitol Records titled “Florida Water” featuring Gunna and Fortnite streamer Clix.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL: Yandy Smith Checks Mendeecees Harris + Kendra Robinson Goes off on Yung Joc
LHHATL returns with more drama. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” returns on August 8. So far, cast members have been pretty busy with social media feuds. In fact, Momma Dee isn’t on good terms with Scrappy or Bambi. She’s been calling out both on the internet. Momma Dee thinks Scrappy has chosen Bambi over him. And she’s blamed Bambi for Scrappy not speaking to her. Interestingly enough, Scrappy is tired of Momma Dee and Bambi clashing. Plus, it’s going to be interesting to watch the show to see if Momma Dee’s close relationship with Shay Johnson has been an issue for him. Momma Dee has accused Bambi of being jealous of their friendship. However, Bambi has denied this. She just wants Momma Dee to stop bashing her online or at least keep the same energy in person.
BET
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music Reached Agreement Ending A Year-Long Lawsuit
Michael Jackson’s Estate and Sony Music reached an agreement on Wednesday (Aug. 10) to end a year-long lawsuit that claimed they violated false advertising laws by releasing a posthumous album featuring songs sung by “a Jackson impersonator,” according to Billboard. Fans and family members questioned whether three...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’
Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
‘I GOT QUESTIONS’: J. Alphonse Understood The Assignment As He Bodies His Role As Lil’ Murda On ‘P-Valley’
J. Alphonse understood the assignment, and recently pulled up on MADAMENOIRE to talk about his craft and the goodness that is 'P-Valley.'
‘Hypocrisy At Its Finest’: Twitter Calls Out Juanita Bynum For Jamming To Secular Music After Shading It
Televangelist and gospel singer Juanita Bynum told a congregation to “clean” up the secular music because she claims listeners are not saved. But when she’s caught in the act, jamming to Mary J. Blige in a circulating clip, Twitter calls Bynum out on her “hypocrisy” while shining light on the Black church experience.
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
Tyrese Is Done Dating Younger Women After Recent Breakup
The Fast & Furious Actor, Tyrese has learned a major lesson after his most recent, hopeless relationship.
