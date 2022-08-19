ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Meek Mill Signs With WME

Rapper Meek Mill has struck a partnership with talent agency WME. The deal will see WME represent Mill in all areas, while the agency also helps support his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers in the brand and business space as part of his Culture Currency initiative.More from The Hollywood ReporterYouTube Streamer Valkyrae Signs With Range Media PartnersMario Puzo Estate Signs With APA (Exclusive)Director David France Signs With CAA (Exclusive) After Mill parted ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, the chart-topping rapper is partnering with WME and looking to leverage its global reach in film, TV, music, books, digital and endorsements. “Meek Mill...
Complex

DJ Drama on the Drake vs. Meek Mill Beef: ‘Everybody Did Something Wrong’

DJ Drama is taking accountability. During an appearance on the New Rory & Mal podcast, the music executive spoke about his role in the Drake vs. Meek Mill beef. Drama admitted he could’ve handled the situation much differently, suggesting his actions helped fuel the years-long drama. However, he doesn’t believe he was the only one at fault.
thesource.com

FN Meka Becomes First Virtual Rapper Signed To Major Label Deal

According to several reports, artificial intelligence robot FN Meka became the very first virtual rapper on a major label after she inked a deal with Capitol Records. The deal was signed following Meka’s continued success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet”, earning her over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok. The new deal came boasting a first single with Capitol Records titled “Florida Water” featuring Gunna and Fortnite streamer Clix.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL: Yandy Smith Checks Mendeecees Harris + Kendra Robinson Goes off on Yung Joc

LHHATL returns with more drama. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” returns on August 8. So far, cast members have been pretty busy with social media feuds. In fact, Momma Dee isn’t on good terms with Scrappy or Bambi. She’s been calling out both on the internet. Momma Dee thinks Scrappy has chosen Bambi over him. And she’s blamed Bambi for Scrappy not speaking to her. Interestingly enough, Scrappy is tired of Momma Dee and Bambi clashing. Plus, it’s going to be interesting to watch the show to see if Momma Dee’s close relationship with Shay Johnson has been an issue for him. Momma Dee has accused Bambi of being jealous of their friendship. However, Bambi has denied this. She just wants Momma Dee to stop bashing her online or at least keep the same energy in person.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
Black Enterprise

Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’

Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
