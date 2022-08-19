ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve Cooper enjoying ‘exciting challenge’ after Nottingham Forest spending spree

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper insists an “exciting challenge” lies ahead after a complete revamp of his newly-promoted squad.

Forest ended their 23-year Premier League exile last season and have responded by making wholesale changes in a bid to stave off an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Morgan Gibbs-White is poised to become their 16th summer signing after they agreed a £25million fee, which could rise to over £40m, with Wolves for the midfielder.

Cooper said of his City Ground overhaul: “Well we’re enjoying it that’s for sure and we’re certainly facing up to it because it’s a reality.

“We’re not seeing it as a negative and not seeing it as a disadvantage because if you see it like that then you’re already on a downer with it. So we’re enjoying it.”

The former England Under-17s and Swansea boss added: “I’ve worked in international football when you get two or three days to try and put a team together to play in a European qualifier or tournament, with a group of players from different clubs in different parts of the country.

“So that’s an exciting challenge and for me it’s a great experience, a new experience at club level, to be able to do this.”

Gibbs-White, 22, is set to be reunited with Cooper after spending the first half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Swansea when the latter was in charge.

Forest completed their 15th summer signing last weekend following the arrivals of Emmanuel Dennis , Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler, who could all be in contention for Saturday’s Premier League game at Everton.

Jesse Lingard , Dean Henderson and Taiwo Awoniyi had been among the club’s new arrivals earlier this summer.

Cooper added: “Quite rightly I get asked every week by people about the amount of players coming in and I completely understand that. It’s the right question to ask.

“But we had no alternative. It was inevitable. We were getting prepared for it for a long while and we’re still in that process.

“All we can do is keep trying to build layers day by day, in the way that we work and behave.”

Forest were bottom of the Championship when they appointed Cooper as Chris Hughton’s permanent successor in September 2021.

The following May they beat Huddersfield in the play-off final to trigger a summer spending spree that will not end with the pending arrival of Gibbs-White.

Cooper added: “I definitely think there will be some more ins and outs. I don’t know who, or how many, which is obviously the next question.

“But there’s still the best part of a couple of weeks to go (before the transfer window closes) and a lot can still happen.”

The Independent

Antonio Conte: Spurs need at least two transfer windows to be ‘really complete’

Antonio Conte says he needs at least two more transfer windows to transform Tottenham into genuine Premier League title challengers.Spurs have started the season strongly by taking 10 points from a possible 12 following Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.Head coach Conte has spoken with the club’s board about further bolstering his squad ahead of Thursday’s deadline following a series of arrivals earlier in the summer but insists he is content to work with the players already at his disposal.Having been consistent with his selections in the opening four games, the Italian accepts he will now discover his side’s true...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal transfer news: Pedro Neto, Yeremy Pino, Wilfried Zaha, Youri Tielemans and more

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season, sitting pretty on top of the table after three wins to open their campaign, but that has not stopped the Gunners being linked with new signings before the end of the transfter window. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a winger, as Nicolas Pepe is heading out on loan for the season. Arsenal’s strong start on the pitch has followed a productive summer off it as Arteta further refines his squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season, and there are rumours that recruitment drive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

