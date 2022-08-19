ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively’s sister Robyn says Gossip Girl star’s children ‘are mine as if I gave birth to them’

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x46T5_0hN8pOz700

Blake Lively ’s older sister Robyn has opened up about the pair’s close relationship and love for each other’s children.

Robyn said the sisters’ relationship has become stronger since they both became mothers, and that they treat each other’s children like their own.

Blake, 34, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds , 45, share three children; James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Robyn, 50, who is best known for her appearance in Teen Witch , also has three children with her husband Bart Johnson, 51.

In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Robyn said the “significant age gap” between the sisters “feels almost nonexistent” now that Blake is also a mother.

“We have so many similarities. Our relationship is on a deeper level. We used to help each other with our projects and lines, things like that. Now we’re doing the mom thing together,” she said.

Speaking about their close family bond, Robyn explained: “I genuinely feel like her children are mine as if I gave birth to them, and vice versa.

“We’re like, ‘Your children are mine too’. Our relationship has only gotten richer and fuller.”

Despite being 15 years older than Blake, Robyn said she has learned a lot from her sister and is “constantly observing” her.

“I see things that she does with her kids, and I’m like, ‘Oh, that is so great. That’s so wonderful and special’. Or I’ll go, ‘I love how she handled that’ and then implement that in my life with my kids,” she said.

“And she does the same. It’s like you don’t have to have those types of conversations because you’re so in tune [as sisters]. And we’ve had so many shared experiences together.”

Johnson also attested to how similar the sisters are, telling Fox News that they have the “same energy” and sense of humour.

“They’re also so connected and love each other so much,” he said. “Our kids are the center of our entire universe. [Robyn and Blake] share the love and the passion for motherhood. They’re best friends. It’s such a charming friendship. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
James
Person
Robyn
Person
Bart Johnson
