Travis Barker tests positive for Covid-19 after battle with pancreatitis

Travis Barker has tested positive for Covid-19 just two months after he was hospitalised with pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 member, who married reality star Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish Italian ceremony earlier this year (23 May), updated fans on his health today alongside a topless action-shot of himself playing the drums on a table.

He captioned the Instagram post: “Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums.”

Concerned fans rushed to offer their well-wishes to the musician, 46, and urged him to take care of himself and get better soon.

“Damn. Get well brother,” commented one person.

“Stay hydrated and get rest,” another added, while a third commenter said: “Dude!!!! You can’t catch a break. So sorry.”

Another fan commented: “I hope you feel better soon! You, Kourt, and the kids are in my prayers. Sending my love to you all.”

On 28 June, Barker was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital as a result of pancreatitis .

The drummer was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was accompanied by The Kardashians star.

The reason for Barker’s hospital visit was originally unknown. But, according to TMZ , sources connected to the family have confirmed his attendance was due to an inflamed pancreas, which doctors believe was triggered by a colonoscopy.

The same day, he had shared a tweet that read: “God save me”.

Symptoms of pancreatitis can include nausea, intense stomach pain, and vomiting. Details of when he underwent the colonoscopy haven’t been made public.