ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Lycett apologises after Joe Pasquale’s picture is used on his tour posters

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YObuX_0hN8pIgl00

Joe Lycett has apologised to Joe Pasquale after featuring him in a poster for his own forthcoming tour.

The comedian is embarking on an arena tour in September for his new show More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? .

However, one poster for the show which has been seen on London’s tubes features pictures of Pasquale rather than Lycett himself.

Lycett acknowledged the prank on social media on Thursday (18 August), tweeting: “I would like to apologise to Mr Pasquale for this error. The members of my team responsible have been reprimanded.”

It’s not the first time Lycett has pulled a gag like this in his promotional material.

In December 2021, pictures circulated on social media of posters for Lycett’s latest show that featured fellow comedian James Acaster .

“I would like to publicly apologise to Mr Acaster and his team for this,” he tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FC7oD_0hN8pIgl00

“The posters were an experiment to see if my face was a deterrent to the British public and if his face would sell more tickets for my show. It is with great disappointment that I have discovered sales have shot up.”

More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? will see Lycett embark in “a very special, very gay stunt which involved infuriating MPs, headlines around the world, and getting in trouble with the police”.

In a teaser video for the show , Lycett said that he had spent four years working on the trick, which features heavily in the live show.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Gross’ episode 2 scene leaves viewers feeling uncomfortable

The latest episode of House of the Dragon featured a scene that left many viewers feeing awkward.Episode two of the Game of Thrones spinoff was broadcast in the US on Sunday (28 August), and saw King Viserys (Paddy Considine) faced with a challenging decision.Following the death of his wife in episode one, which took place six months before this second instalment, Viserys is told to pick a new bride. While he wants to pick Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) who, unbeknownst to his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), he’s been having regular secret conversations with, Viserys is urged to consider...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Taylor Swift fans spot curious timing of new album’s release date

Taylor Swift fans have noticed the curious timing of the artist’s new album release date.Fans of the artist – nicknamed “Swifties“ – have spotted that her forthcoming album, titled Midnights, will drop on 21 October, which is also Kim Kardashian’s birthday.Speculating that the timing was planned, fans have suggested the release date is a dig at the reality star, who Swift has previously had a feud with.The two famously fell out in 2016, when Kardashian shared a clip that showed Swift apparently approving a lyric in which Kayne West raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pasquale
Person
James Acaster
Person
Joe Lycett
The Independent

VMAs 2022: Watch moment Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance as ‘Moonman’ trophy

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.At the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick appearance as the face of the Moonman trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes - any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.This comes as Depp is in the midst of returning to public life after winning his multi-million dollar defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Johnny Depp rep says actor won’t return to Pirates of the CaribbeanExclusive: Johnny Depp spent £50,000 on entire menu as a ‘little treat’, Birmingham restaurant saysA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion reveals her dream acting role from Bring It On

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed her dream acting role.The Texas rapper made her acting debut earlier this year in the Starz drama P-Valley, a series about the women who dance at a Mississippi strip club.In a new interview, Megan said that her dream role would be Isis, the head-cheerleader from the cult hit Bring It On. In that 2000 film, Isis, played by Gabrielle Union, is the gutsy leader of a Black cheerleading squad that doesn’t back down from a rivalry with another local squad, led by Kirsten Dunst.“I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy