BBC Studios Rolls Out Bullying And “Inappropriate Behaviour” Pledge To All Shows

By Max Goldbart
 10 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : BBC Studios is rolling out an initiative to prevent bullying and stop “inappropriate behaviour” to all of its productions.

The BBC’s commercial arm has been using what it has titled The Pledge on select shows this year including Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders and Good Omens and, on its anniversary, the move will become mandatory for all programs, which comprises thousands of hours of shows per year.

BBC Studios is also mulling using The Pledge for all of its owned indies such as Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow and Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point.

Read at the start of production by a senior exec, The Pledge stresses respectful and inclusive behavior on set and says that the exec will fully support colleagues who raise “legitimate concerns about inappropriate behavior.” It is used prominently on call sheets and offers up free services such as the Bullying and Harassment Helpline and The Film & TV Charity’s helpline.

BBC Studios Productions HR Director Lisa Hardy, who introduced The Pledge with Productions CEO Ralph Lee, said it was “born out of wanting production leads to take accountability, but more importantly to empower the rest of the crew to be able to call out and address any kind of poor behaviour without fear of repercussion.”

She said there had been an “overwhelmingly positive” response since it was introduced on some productions last August.

BBC Studios is taking the lead on an issue that has sat atop the industry’s agenda since high-profile incidents such as the Noel Clarke allegations, which he denies, while the COVID pandemic caused a reckoning over the way in which TV workers are treated and the state of their wellbeing.

Around a year ago, the BBC updated its guidelines for dealing with on-set bullying and harassment, tasking all producers with having a “respect at work” policy, naming at least one safeguarding contact and requiring all cast and crew to complete anti-bullying and harassment training before the cameras roll.

The BBC was subsequently caught up in a bullying scandal, however, when a Deadline investigation revealed the broadcaster had continued commissioning a production company, Chatterbox Media, after discovering its owners had at least a dozen complaints lodged against them including for bullying over a 12-month period.

Ashvin Luximon Dies Of Aneurism: British TV Soap Actor Was 38

British soap star Ashvin Luximon has died suddenly, age 38. The actor was best known for his role in long-running BBC soap EastEnders, where he played Asif Malik from 1999 to 2003. In total, Luximon appeared in 146 episodes. His family revealed that he died from an aneurism on July 23rd, and paid tribute to their “loving son, brother and friend”, whose death, they added, had “hit them all hard.” Prior to his role in EastEnders, Luximon had appeared as a child actor in school drama Grange Hill. He’d also worked on screen in British Airways promotional videos. More from DeadlineBattle Lines: BBC Insiders 'Support Former Presenter Emily Maitlis Over Claims Of Political Meddling'Alternative MacTaggart Lecturer Rose Ayling-Ellis Reveals Crushing Pressure Since Becoming "The Poster Girl For The Deaf Community" - Edinburgh TV Festival'Strictly Come Dancing' Winner Rose Ayling-Ellis Developing Comedy-Drama About Deaf Women Dating In LondonBest of DeadlineVenice Golden Lion Winners : Photos Of The Festival’s Top Films Through The Years‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 Photo Gallery'Meet Cute' Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How Social Media Is Reacting To NBC Possibly Giving Up Primetime Hour: “Bring Back Jay Leno”

Bring back the old timecode. Or better yet, give the slot to Jay Leno. As usual, social media has a cynical reaction to the news that NBC may give back the third hour of primetime to its affiliates. Besides the oft-repeated slam, “wait, there’s still broadcast TV?” many viewers turned to social media to (jokingly?) suggest that NBC bring back Leno. After leaving The Tonight Show in 2009, Leno was given a consolation prize nightly talk show at 10 p.m. It was canceled four months after it launched. Other people on Twitter cracked how it’s the beginning of “Must Cede TV.” There were also...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fergie Makes ‘Glamorous’ Surprise Appearance At VMAs Joining Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Performance

Fergie made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer joined Jack Harlow at the Prudential Center stage during the big night of music. Harlow opened up the celebration by performing “First Class” and followed to present Fergie who came out to sing “Glamorous.” Music listeners know that Harlow’s song samples Fergie’s “Glamorous” and seeing them together perform their respective songs was a full circle moment. MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos Gallery Watch the full performance down below. The MTV VMAs also had performances by Lizzo, J Balvin, Ryan Castro and many more. Kendrick Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas...
CELEBRITIES
Jamie Foxx Does Spot-On Voice Imitation Of Former President Donald Trump – Listen

Close your eyes and you can almost imagine the visual of former President Donald Trump praising Death Row Records. That’s how good Jamie Foxx’s imitation of Trump is in a clip that’s virally circulating. Foxx was on the Rap Radar podcast to promote his new Netflix vampire film, Day Shift, which unites him with Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare. During is appearance, he broke out his take on Trump. “There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” the two-time Oscar winner said, perfectly capturing Trump’s distinctive voice. “I know Harry-O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me...
POTUS
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Drops First Season 5 Teaser At MTV Video Music Awards

The eagerly awaited Season 5 of Yellowstone bowed a teasing preview of its coming attractions tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards. Season 5 of the mega hit starring Kevin Costner is set for a two-hour premiere Nov. 13 on MTV sibling the Paramount Network. The teaser promises “All will be revealed” in a quick montage of some of the key players in the series, finishing with patriarch John Dutton (Costner). Fans of the series or those wishing to catch up can see a series marathon starting on Friday of Labor Day weekend on the Paramount Network, beginning at 11 AM each day...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Wagatha Christie, Vogue, Keanu Reeves Formula 1 & Asif Kapadia Docs On Disney+ UK Slate — Edinburgh TV Festival

Disney+ has commissioned a doc on the sensational ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal case, another on fashion magazine Vogue and a Keanu Reeves-voiced Formula 1 series as part of its UK slate. In total, the streamer’s Director of Unscripted Content, EMEA Sean Doyle has commissioned five unscripted series, which will premiere on Disney+ in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Full details of the slate can be found below. “Our aim was to find brilliant once-in-a-lifetime stories that showcase a wide range of subjects; and these latest projects truly deliver on that promise,” said Doyle. “We’re working with our elite creative partners on this slate, reflecting the...
TV & VIDEOS
