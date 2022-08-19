Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators' calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma State...
PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers to Close for Labor Day
All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. A variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, are available online. Driver and vehicle online...
Gov. Wolf Announces Federal Ghost Gun Regulation Now in Effect for PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - This week, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new regulation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is in effect throughout the commonwealth. According to a Wednesday press release from the ATF, the new rule “modernizes the definition of a firearm and makes clear...
State Police Look to Identify Suspects in Smoker Friendly Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of suspects in an overnight burglary at Smoker Friendly in Harborcreek Township. Troopers were called for the burglar alarm around 1:14 a.m. Sunday at the store at 4478 Buffalo Rd. Two suspects forced their way into the...
16 Year Old Faces Charges in Theft of Vehicle Found Crashed at Presque Isle
A 16 year old from Edinboro faces charges for the theft of a vehicle in Harborcreek Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim - a 51-year-old woman - reported the theft of the 2011 Toyota van Saturday morning from a residence on Ridge Pkwy, troopers said. State Police said...
State Police Looking for Vehicle in Hit-and-Run after 'Several Loud Crash Noises' in Harborcreek
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Harborcreek Township on Friday night. It was reported in the area of Shorewood Dr. between 10 and 11 p.m. Residents told troopers they heard "several loud crash noises," and State Police said multiple...
