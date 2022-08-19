Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
WacoTrib.com
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness. And there’s Robert, with that 8-by-10 large-format camera: an old-school, image-capturer that looks like it came...
WacoTrib.com
Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations. Motorists can check on the ferry’s...
WacoTrib.com
‘Wildest place in Maryland’ under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. And that’s because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. August 25, 2022. Editorial: Sales tax holiday is pointless pandering. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a back-to-school supply tax “holiday” that wouldn’t actually give money back to residents anytime soon, despite the promises she claims. The governor vetoed several tax-cut plans this year that would...
WacoTrib.com
DNA: Remains match Tennessee sailor who died at Pearl Harbor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Department of Defense effort that began in 2015 to use science to solve one of our country’s prolonged mysteries has identified the remains of a Navy sailor from Athens, Tennessee, who died in the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor more than eight decades ago.
WacoTrib.com
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
WacoTrib.com
Hawaii has issued 1 gun carry permit since high court ruling
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, it has traditionally been practically impossible to obtain police permission to carry a loaded gun in public. And so far that hasn't changed, even after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to get such permits. Since the decision in June, only one permit has been granted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
WacoTrib.com
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants,...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Building permit roundup; Neighborly buy; Insomnia Cookies; Stellar Service splits
Without a scorecard, it would be difficult to track all the million-dollar-plus building permits local cities issued in recent weeks. Topping the list is Baylor University’s remodeling of Collins Hall on South Eighth Street at a projected cost of $28.5 million. AstenJohnson, an industrial textile manufacturer, secured a $25.4 million permit for facility to produce nonwoven fabrics on Tirey Road, near Texas State Technical College. A building permit valued at $20 million allows Merrick Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic hangars, to build a new headquarters and production plant at 7101 Mars Drive.
WacoTrib.com
Reeves declares emergency ahead of expected flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state of emergency is in effect in Mississippi as officials anticipate potentially massive flooding from a rising river sooner than expected, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday. “We're expecting the Pearl to crest at 36 feet late Sunday or early Monday in the Jackson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
David S. Knight and David DeMatthews: Texas public schools are at a tipping point
The Texas Education Agency recently released school and district ratings for the first time since 2019, and there has been some improvement, but a longstanding trend persists. Many schools in the state’s poorest communities struggle to meet achievement targets. This year, almost 8,500 campuses were evaluated, and more than...
WacoTrib.com
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a...
WacoTrib.com
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 19th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 21 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 2-year-old male...
WacoTrib.com
Little-known candidate Kelley advances in Alaska Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Buzz Kelley, a Republican candidate who has not reported raising any money, has advanced to the November general election in Alaska's U.S. Senate race. Kelley joins Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in advancing from last week's primary. The top four vote-getters in the open primary advance to the general election in which ranked voting will be used. State elections officials released updated vote counts late Friday.
WacoTrib.com
Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.
WacoTrib.com
2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
WacoTrib.com
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved...
WacoTrib.com
Man killed in Colorado mountains after "speed flying" crash
BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that's similar to a paraglider. The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to...
Comments / 0