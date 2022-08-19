One can understand the tension Waco Independent School District officials displayed Thursday: During a debate over architectural designs already approved for rebuilding Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School, each trustee had to wonder if he or she might one day be forced to acknowledge that the plans most voted to retain had not withstood the test in a well-armed shooter gunning for teachers and kids somehow getting into a secured school.

