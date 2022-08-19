Without a scorecard, it would be difficult to track all the million-dollar-plus building permits local cities issued in recent weeks. Topping the list is Baylor University’s remodeling of Collins Hall on South Eighth Street at a projected cost of $28.5 million. AstenJohnson, an industrial textile manufacturer, secured a $25.4 million permit for facility to produce nonwoven fabrics on Tirey Road, near Texas State Technical College. A building permit valued at $20 million allows Merrick Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic hangars, to build a new headquarters and production plant at 7101 Mars Drive.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO