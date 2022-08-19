ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpsonville, SC

Zip Trips: Simpsonville

By Sydney Broadus, Christine Scarpelli, Kelci O'Donnell
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mf2V9_0hN8mnBB00

About Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In the southeastern part of Greenville County, history lies in the city of Simpsonville.

Established in 1885, Simpsonville is one of three cities along I-385 that is a part of the “Golden Strip” leading to Greenville.

“There were literally four red lights in town. Three on Main Street and one right up there, that’s still there,” Caroline Richardson Mahaffey, an Upstate resident, said.

Caroline Mahaffney is the great-granddaughter of longtime Simpsonville Mayor, L.L. Richardson. She said she lived in the area for most of her life.

“A lot is different than it is now. This shelter was here and there was a swing set and a sliding board where that playground is now. This whole part of the park was somebody’s farm,” Mahaffney said.

From farms to mills, Simpsonville had it all, including a spot to fill up your tank and tune up your car before heading home.

“I can remember when the only mill was the cotton mill. And everybody would come by every Friday and got their gas here,” Simpsonville native, Willis Smith, said.

Smith now kicks back at his son’s shop on Main Street. He shared stories with 7NEWS of the days he used to own his shop nearby.

“I ran a service station straight across the two-lane streets,” Smith said. “That building was a Shell station, and I ran that. I worked there in the late 40s and real early 50s then I came back and bought it in the early 60s.”

When a hard week of work was complete, long-time Simpsonville residents said they gathered to cheer on South Carolina’s Mill teams, a part of the Textile Baseball League.

“They came to town and were just regular old people when they came back,” Mahaffney said.

As the city changes with times, residents said one thing remains the same.

“I think in general we are just a friendly, nice place to be,” Mahaffney said. “We are a city that has always maintained their focus on character while we were growing.”

When asked if he liked living in Simpsonville, Smith responded, “I love it, I love it!”

Learn more about our special guest:

Videos:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Simpsonville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville County, SC
Government
Simpsonville, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Government
WSPA 7News

3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar

CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson county and city admin on different pages about development

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Plans for developing the East-West Parkway in Anderson are up in the air as the city and county are working to get on the same page. The East-West Parkway connects the two busiest roads in Anderson. “Clemson Boulevard, almost 30,000 cars per day. Highway 81, almost 25,000 cars per day,” county council […]
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willis Smith
WSPA 7News

Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#I 385#Shell
WSPA 7News

Gaffney man accused of shooting neighbor during target practice

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday for shooting his neighbor during target practice. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office charged Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence. Deputies said they arrived at the 100 block of Songbird Lane in reference to a shooting with injuries. Upon […]
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WSPA 7News

Polo Ralph Lauren store coming to Asheville Outlets

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Outlets announced Thursday that a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store will open at their location in November. According to the outlets, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is known for its timeless design and impeccable quality. The store will showcase a variety of sophisticated, designer offerings for men and women. The […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy