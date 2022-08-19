Read full article on original website
Related
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras Delfina Blaquier Meghan Markle Prince HarryScreenshot Youtube. There has been a lot of Meghan Markle bashing in the past week after she debuted her Archetype Podcast but not everyone is critiquing the Duchess of Sussex. Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras a polo pal of Prince Harry had some really nice things to say about Markle. According to The Daily Mail Figueras could not stop "gushing" about the Royal couple and said of regarding Harry "Meghan makes an 'amazing teammate' for him off the pitch."
BBC
Liverpool fans pay tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Thousands of football fans have paid tribute to nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot inside her home. Applause rang out in the ninth minute of Liverpool's game at Anfield, while fans sang You'll Never Walk Alone. Merseyside Police issued an appeal for information before the match started with Bournemouth. Two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
You won't recognize Netflix's very first logo from 25 years ago — take a look
Netflix's logo has changed just a few times in its 25-year history, and the first one looked nothing like what it does today.
Daniel Radcliffe Goes Full Accordion In New Trailer For 'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic
One Twitter wit claimed the film parody was "easily the best movie in the Harry Potter franchise."
16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock
This newcomer is just getting started.
BBC
Unwanted cat finds Tipton home after USA offer
The longest-staying cat at a rescue centre has found a new home after receiving offers from as far as the USA. Zara had spent seven months at the RSPCA's Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch without interest from adopters. After an appeal earlier this month, the charity was inundated with offers,...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Star Wars memorabilia goes under the hammer
An enormous collection of Star Wars memorabilia, from one careful owner, has been sold for nearly £27,000. Hundreds of collectables from the sci-fi franchise were auctioned at Willingham, near Cambridge on Saturday. They included a rare 1978 radio-controlled Jawa Sandcrawler, in its original box, which sold for £850.
Comments / 0