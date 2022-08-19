really getting sick of this misinformation and the spread of Lies there is no such thing as the don't say gay law there is the protection of parental rights and Education Act you're going to talk about it at least use the proper name and read the legislation first
The lying media can’t let go of the term which of course was created by the media!! Keep up your defense of the Biden Administration. Anything related to the truth is alien to NBC, CNN, MSNBC.
THERE IS NO SUCH LAW. YOU KINDLE HATE AND DISTRUST BY THE ABSOLUTE REFUSAL TO USE THAT ACTUAL LAWS NAME WHICH EVERY FAMILY SHOULD WANT PARENTAL rights should be FOREMOST in every school by lying and division this media is trying to destroy this beautiful state and its citizens.
Comments / 46