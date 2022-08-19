ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Harrison Goblins vs Springdale Bulldogs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In the 1st quarter, a Harrison fumble gives Springdale the ball. Cayden Aasrude finds Junior Reyna short of the end zone but with the extra effort he sneaks it in, 7-0 Springdale. On to the 2nd quarter, Beck Jones takes the direct snap straight up the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville Bulldogs vs Cabot Panthers

CABOT, Ark. — The Purple Dogs opened their season on the road at Cabot. Panthers lead early on 7-0. It's 4th and goal Fayetteville, but the Panthers break up the pass to keep the Dawgs scoreless. Fayetteville able to get on the board shortly after though, thanks to a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Siloam Springs Panthers vs Rogers Heritage War Eagles

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Heritage played host to Siloam Springs to open the season. War Eagles hold the lead but the Panthers are on the prowl. QB Jackson Still runs in a quick TD to cut the lead down to two. War Eagles up 16-14. Panthers looking for some...
ROGERS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
KHBS

Battle of Rogers Avenue – Northside vs Southside

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2022 Battle of Rogers Avenue:. Northside making moves early in this one. Grizzlies QB Pum Savoy fakes the handoff and calls his own number, and he's in for the first TD of the game. Southside looking to even it up and they do. George...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

One dead, one injured in Fort Smith homicide

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a domestic-related shooting in Fort Smith Sunday night. According to a release from Fort Smith police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of N 52nd St just before 7:30 p.m. Police determined two people there exchanged gunfire.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Rally in Crawford County for man seen on video being beaten by police

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Some people are rallied Saturday in support of a man seen in a video being violently beaten by two Crawford County deputies, and a Mulberry police officer. It stems from a video from last Sunday. The video shows two Crawford County deputies, and a Mulberry police officer beating Randall Worcester at a Mulberry gas station. They punched and kicked him several times in the video.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KHBS

One man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Fever
KHBS

New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry

ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
ALMA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy