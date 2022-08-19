Read full article on original website
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
90 Day Road Closure About To Begin
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Highway 96 between Greenleaf and Denmark is set to fully close beginning Monday as part of the WIS 96 Project. Highway 96 will be closed between County B in Shirley and Interstate-43 in Denmark as part of the $12.8 million project. Work will include...
Gov. Evers Announces $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program Grant for the Port of Manitowoc
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
Artstreet Moves To A New Home
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it’s 40 year history, it’s not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin...
New Monument Remembers The Best Of Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three service members who died for our country in Iraq are being honored in Oshkosh. A new monument was unveiled for them Saturday. Sergeant Andrew Wallace, Private First Class Brent Vroman, and Captain Benjamin Jansky will forever be remembered with this monument at the South Park Memorial Complex.
Appleton Celebrates Back To School With A Block Party
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Back to School Block Party in Appleton brought out families for free giveaways. In addition to food and fun, students could get haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies all at no cost. With over 500 hundred backpacks to give away, kids were able to prepare...
Anaerobic treatment short course 2022
Anaerobic Treatment of High-Strength Industrial Wastes 2022 |. For 2022 – the course will be offered both in-person and online via Microsoft Teams. If you deal with high-strength industrial wastes or are involved in operation and design of anaerobic treatment processes, this course is intended for you. This short...
