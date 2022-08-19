Read full article on original website
Appleton Celebrates Back To School With A Block Party
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Back to School Block Party in Appleton brought out families for free giveaways. In addition to food and fun, students could get haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies all at no cost. With over 500 hundred backpacks to give away, kids were able to prepare...
New Monument Remembers The Best Of Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three service members who died for our country in Iraq are being honored in Oshkosh. A new monument was unveiled for them Saturday. Sergeant Andrew Wallace, Private First Class Brent Vroman, and Captain Benjamin Jansky will forever be remembered with this monument at the South Park Memorial Complex.
Artstreet Moves To A New Home
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it’s 40 year history, it’s not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin...
90 Day Road Closure About To Begin
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Highway 96 between Greenleaf and Denmark is set to fully close beginning Monday as part of the WIS 96 Project. Highway 96 will be closed between County B in Shirley and Interstate-43 in Denmark as part of the $12.8 million project. Work will include...
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
Door County Hit & Run Leaves One Woman Dead
DOOR COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Door County Saturday evening. On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 5:31pm the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of vehicle-pedestrian crash on CTH BB in the town of Sevastopol. Responding units found that a 71-year-old...
Fond Du Lac Shooting Leaves Two Injured
No officers were injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the foot pursuit. One involved vehicle stayed in the area while the second vehicle involved left during the foot pursuit. Just before 8:30 p.m. hospital security reported to police a 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman...
