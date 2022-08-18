ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

What Mike McDaniel Told Dolphins GM About Tyreek Hill Trade

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel might be an innovative offensive mind, but he's not a particularly great negotiator. During an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz," McDaniel revealed his initial reaction to finding out that Miami had interest in acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

In his four years as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he’s set to receive an honor from his alma mater that is well overdue. Mahomes played at Texas Tech from 2014 to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs could look to adjust Patrick Mahomes' deal amid various new QB deals?

Given a deal that was $10M north of the previous NFL AAV record two summers ago, Patrick Mahomes. $45M-per-year pact fall to fourth. This offseason saw Aaron Rodgers surpass $50M per year and Deshaun Watson‘s fully guaranteed $46M-per-year pact lead to Kyler Murray signing for $46.1M on average. Mahomes received the $45M salary because he agreed to a 10-year extension, and the superstar Chiefs quarterback has said he is unconcerned about where is contract currently stands among QBs. But a source informed Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed the Chiefs could adjust his deal “sooner than later.” Mahomes, 26, has never been expected to play out his through-2031 contract. It will be passed many times between now and its expiration date. Lamar Jackson is almost certainly gunning for a deal north of that $45M figure. It does not look like the Chiefs will be addressing the contract this year, but in addition to Jackson, Russell Wilson should be expected to pass Mahomes’ pact by 2023. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will also be extension-eligible in January.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love

It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
