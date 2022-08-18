Read full article on original website
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
What Mike McDaniel Told Dolphins GM About Tyreek Hill Trade
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel might be an innovative offensive mind, but he's not a particularly great negotiator. During an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz," McDaniel revealed his initial reaction to finding out that Miami had interest in acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Takes Another Swipe at Carson Wentz
A few months ago, the owner called last year’s season with the quarterback a “mistake.”
Football world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
In his four years as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he’s set to receive an honor from his alma mater that is well overdue. Mahomes played at Texas Tech from 2014 to...
Chiefs could look to adjust Patrick Mahomes' deal amid various new QB deals?
Given a deal that was $10M north of the previous NFL AAV record two summers ago, Patrick Mahomes. $45M-per-year pact fall to fourth. This offseason saw Aaron Rodgers surpass $50M per year and Deshaun Watson‘s fully guaranteed $46M-per-year pact lead to Kyler Murray signing for $46.1M on average. Mahomes received the $45M salary because he agreed to a 10-year extension, and the superstar Chiefs quarterback has said he is unconcerned about where is contract currently stands among QBs. But a source informed Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed the Chiefs could adjust his deal “sooner than later.” Mahomes, 26, has never been expected to play out his through-2031 contract. It will be passed many times between now and its expiration date. Lamar Jackson is almost certainly gunning for a deal north of that $45M figure. It does not look like the Chiefs will be addressing the contract this year, but in addition to Jackson, Russell Wilson should be expected to pass Mahomes’ pact by 2023. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will also be extension-eligible in January.
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
Chiefs Roster Cutdown Tracker: KC Trims Down From 85
In accordance with the league's Tuesday afternoon deadline, the Chiefs are cutting their roster down.
It’s Time to End Hunter Dozier’s Tenure With the Royals
Dozier's up-and-down 2022 campaign is further proof that his time in a Royals uniform needs to end sooner than later.
