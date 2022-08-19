Read full article on original website
Related
16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock
This newcomer is just getting started.
The Cult Indian Jewelry Brand Ivar Is Bringing Its Wares to NYC
When Ritika Ravi was a nine-year-old growing up in Chennai, her grandfather noticed that, unlike most Indian girls, she didn’t wear jewelry. “He complained to my mother: ‘Why does she not have anything on her?’” Ravi recalls. “I was not a typical girly girl. In India, it’s considered very auspicious to wear jewelry. And it really upset my grandfather that I didn’t. My mom said, ‘She doesn’t like anything I buy for her.’” Ravi’s grandfather had a solution: “He told my mother, ‘Take her to the store, and ask her what she likes,’” she says. “My earliest memory is of my mother...
yankodesign.com
This pendant lamp captures the mystifying colors of twilight in its net-like structure
There almost seems to be a bias towards dawn as that mystical part of the day that inspires creativity or invigorates the mind and the body. In terms of visual stimulation, though, it is twilight that captures the imagination, provokes flights of fantasy, and maybe even evokes a sense of fear of the unknown. Those few minutes when day gives way to night or night to day often paint the sky with colors that seem to blend two different worlds in a magical and sometimes eerie way. That’s the play of light and colors that this lamp tries to capture using a deceptively simple design that belies the intricate details of its construction.
Emulate film noir lighting in a home photography setup, using a gobo
Fit your flash with a gobo and turn models into femme fatales with this simple film noir lighting setup
RELATED PEOPLE
And … relax: film, music, art and books for chilling out
Bureaucracy meets the afterlife in Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s After Life, a gently paced drama concerned with a simple question: which single memory from your life would you choose to remember for eternity? Every week, a group of recently deceased people arrive at an unassuming redbrick building – a purgatory of sorts – where they meet counsellors tasked with helping them move on. To do so, they will need to select the one moment of their lives they will bring into the afterlife (all other memories will be wiped out). Conversations between counsellor and client are calm and meditative, touching on the purpose of life and what, at the end of it, we will truly value. That – alongside After Life’s sumptuous shots of a surrounding autumnal, sun-dappled garden – makes the filmAfter Life a welcome prompt to rest and contemplate. Rebecca Liu.
Dancer merges 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' elements with traditional Indian dance and it's amazing
The two work together so well.
Comments / 0