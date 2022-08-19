Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Russian Force Won't Return From Mission Fearing Ukraine Deployment: Report
Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russian troops in Kazakhstan don't "want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent" in Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
US News and World Report
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
These new volunteers are supposed to boost the Russian war effort amid heavy losses, but nearby Russians say they aren't inspiring confidence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
EU, NATO Must Back Western Balkan Integration Amid Ukraine War, Says Slovenia
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor said on Monday that countries in the Western Balkans were at risk of instability because of the war in Ukraine and called for a swift accession for Bosnia into the European Union and the NATO alliance. Pahor told a forum that Brussels must...
US News and World Report
Croatia Detains Five People Suspected of Cheating Oil and Gas Firm INA
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - A court in Zagreb has ordered five people to be kept in custody for a month for questioning over a suspected fraudulent trade deal that lost Croatia's oil and gas firm INA 1 billion kuna ($132 million), local media said on Monday. Anti-corruption authorities arrested the five,...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says China Still Carrying Out Military Activities Around Island
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 23 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Sunday, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. That included seven Chinese aircraft that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial...
US News and World Report
Russian Forces Hit Motor Sich Plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region - RIA
(Reuters) - Russian air forces hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying. The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region which...
US News and World Report
EU Says Serbia, Kosovo Settle Dispute Over Identity Documents
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Serbia and Kosovo have settled an ethnic dispute over the movement of citizens across their border, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday. "We have a deal," Borrell said in a tweet. "Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel...
US News and World Report
War Monitor: Israeli Strike Targeted Missile Depot in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Pledges to Support Ukraine 'For as Long as It Takes'
PRAGUE (Reuters) -Germany will keep up its support for Kyiv "for as long as it takes", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, calling for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. Faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz urged the EU's 27 members to...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Says World Needs to Pressure Ukraine Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin called on the international community on Monday to put pressure on Ukraine to reduce military tension at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, accusing Kyiv of endangering Europe ahead of a visit to the facility by the U.N. nuclear watchdog. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier...
US News and World Report
Taliban Accuses Pakistan of Allowing U.S. Drones to Use Its Airspace
KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban's acting defence minister said on Sunday that Pakistan had allowed U.S. drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, which Pakistan's foreign minister denied. Pakistani authorities have previously denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in...
US News and World Report
Two Killed as Iraq's Powerful Sadr Quits Politics and Clashes Erupt
BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Two people were killed in Baghdad on Monday after a decision by Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to quit politics over a political deadlock prompted clashes between his supporters and backers of Iran-backed rivals. Young men loyal to Sadr who took to the streets in protest...
US News and World Report
Russia Sharply Scales Back Far East War Games With China
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian military exercises in the Far East this week will take place on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Moscow's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine. Announcing the "Vostok 2022"...
US News and World Report
Iraq's Sadr: From Outlaw to Top Politician
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Populist Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, once a mercurial outlaw wanted dead or alive during the U.S. occupation, rose to become a political kingmaker and Iraq's most powerful figure. But even with his unmatched influence, Sadr could not end a prolonged stalemate over forming a government, prompting...
Comments / 0