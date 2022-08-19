ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally

(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU, NATO Must Back Western Balkan Integration Amid Ukraine War, Says Slovenia

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenian President Borut Pahor said on Monday that countries in the Western Balkans were at risk of instability because of the war in Ukraine and called for a swift accession for Bosnia into the European Union and the NATO alliance. Pahor told a forum that Brussels must...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Croatia Detains Five People Suspected of Cheating Oil and Gas Firm INA

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - A court in Zagreb has ordered five people to be kept in custody for a month for questioning over a suspected fraudulent trade deal that lost Croatia's oil and gas firm INA 1 billion kuna ($132 million), local media said on Monday. Anti-corruption authorities arrested the five,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says China Still Carrying Out Military Activities Around Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 23 Chinese aircraft and eight Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Sunday, as Beijing continues its military activities near the island. That included seven Chinese aircraft that crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally acts as an unofficial...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Forces Hit Motor Sich Plant in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region - RIA

(Reuters) - Russian air forces hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying. The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine's Dnipro region which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

EU Says Serbia, Kosovo Settle Dispute Over Identity Documents

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Serbia and Kosovo have settled an ethnic dispute over the movement of citizens across their border, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday. "We have a deal," Borrell said in a tweet. "Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

War Monitor: Israeli Strike Targeted Missile Depot in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction at a giant military facility in western Syria targeted in a recent Israeli airstrike, and the head of a Syrian opposition war monitor said Sunday the strike targeted a depot housing hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters. Syrian state media...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Pledges to Support Ukraine 'For as Long as It Takes'

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Germany will keep up its support for Kyiv "for as long as it takes", Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, calling for an enlargement of the European Union to eventually include Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. Faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz urged the EU's 27 members to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says World Needs to Pressure Ukraine Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin called on the international community on Monday to put pressure on Ukraine to reduce military tension at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, accusing Kyiv of endangering Europe ahead of a visit to the facility by the U.N. nuclear watchdog. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Taliban Accuses Pakistan of Allowing U.S. Drones to Use Its Airspace

KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban's acting defence minister said on Sunday that Pakistan had allowed U.S. drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, which Pakistan's foreign minister denied. Pakistani authorities have previously denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Two Killed as Iraq's Powerful Sadr Quits Politics and Clashes Erupt

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Two people were killed in Baghdad on Monday after a decision by Iraq's powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to quit politics over a political deadlock prompted clashes between his supporters and backers of Iran-backed rivals. Young men loyal to Sadr who took to the streets in protest...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Russia Sharply Scales Back Far East War Games With China

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian military exercises in the Far East this week will take place on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Moscow's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine. Announcing the "Vostok 2022"...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Iraq's Sadr: From Outlaw to Top Politician

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Populist Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, once a mercurial outlaw wanted dead or alive during the U.S. occupation, rose to become a political kingmaker and Iraq's most powerful figure. But even with his unmatched influence, Sadr could not end a prolonged stalemate over forming a government, prompting...
MIDDLE EAST

