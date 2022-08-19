MADISON, WI (WSAU) – Wisconsin’s attorney general says his office will aggressively prosecute anyone who threatens or harasses election officials. John Kaul told reporters that he is confident that election results this fall will be “fair and true,” and that he is aware of a rising number of threats against clerks and other election officials. The AG’s office is planning a public information campaign warning people that intimidating or threatening elections officials is a criminal act. He’s also coordinating with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to investigate any threats.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO