New versions of the Steam Deck coming from Valve in the future
Valve has confirmed in a new booklet targeted towards introducing the company and Steam Deck to Asian markets that the device is the first of many handheld PCs it has planned. The booklet – which focuses on the handheld, and the history and culture of Valve itself – was released last week (August 25), as the handheld is preparing to launch in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
‘Splatoon 3’ gets a new 7-minute trailer showing an array of weapons
Nintendo has released a new seven-minute Japanese gameplay trailer for Splatoon 3 ahead of the game’s release next month. The latest trailer dives into everything: from Splatoon 3 stages players will be competing on, the core abilities and mechanics of the third-person shooter, as well as the different modes including single-player and the Salmon Run.
Steam testing major changes to its mobile app
Valve is currently testing a new version of the Steam mobile app, in an effort to improve the Steam experience on mobile devices. A limited beta for the Steam mobile app started last week (August 24), with Valve saying it’s “rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernised the design,” (Steam post via Eurogamer).
‘Resident Evil 4’ director says the camera wasn’t designed to be “innovative”
Director and writer on the original Resident Evil 4 Shinji Mikami has explained that the team at Capcom never designed the influential camera system to be groundbreaking. Mikami recently spoke to fellow Resident Evil franchise veteran Jun Takeuchi about the last 25 years of the series, with the second part of the video releasing today (August 29).
‘Valorant’ will be getting an updated Fracture map “soon”
Riot Games has confirmed that it will be overhauling Valorant‘s Fracture map in order to address balance issues. Riot Games’ level and game designer Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford took to Twitter on August 27 to explain the plans the team has for the Fracture overhaul, stating that certain areas of the map will be changed to help balance issues for both defending and attacking teams (via GamesRadar).
‘Genshin Impact’ demake turns the MMO into a pixelated turn-based RPG
Genshin Impact has undergone a demake in a newly released pixelated fan project, and it looks amazing. Freelance pixel artist OhoDavi recently shared their latest project which has been in the works for a while, and it brings the free-to-play action role-playing game (RPG) to the world of 2D-pixel art (via PCGamesN).
3DS emulation is possible with a Steam Deck and a television
A tech content creator has managed to successfully emulate the 3DS with a television and a Steam Deck, with the former substituting the top screen and the latter acting as the bottom screen. This was posted on Twitter by GameXData, which shows an image of Pokémon X or Y (it’s...
PlayStation setting up mobile division with Savage Game Studios acquisition
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that PlayStation has entered into an agreement to acquire mobile developer Savage Game Studios and add it to the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. Sony announced the acquisition today (August 29), with Savage Game Studios forming in 2020 and being filled with mobile development...
‘Diablo Immortal’ changing legendary crests so players can better identify them
Blizzard Entertainment has outlined how it will visually change the crests in Diablo Immortal in an effort to make it clearer to players which crests they’re using and potentially purchasing with real money. Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng responded to a Reddit post from last week (August 27)...
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
‘High On Life’ developer confirms DLC and post-launch plans
High On Life will receive downloadable content (DLC) and other post-launch additions, developer Squanch Games confirmed at Gamescom after showing off more in-game footage. The sci-fi first-person shooter is being developed by Squanch Games, the studio founded by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, at Summer Game Fest, the game was announced and since then more and more information has gone public leading up to its release later this year.
Xbox head reveals key factor behind Activision acquisition
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has made another comment on Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a recent interview, noting one of the key incentives. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Spencer touches on the popularity of mobile gaming, stating “I guess, regretfully as Microsoft, it’s not a place where we have a native platform. As gaming, coming from console and PC, we don’t have a lot of creative capability that has built hit mobile games.”
