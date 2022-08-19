High On Life will receive downloadable content (DLC) and other post-launch additions, developer Squanch Games confirmed at Gamescom after showing off more in-game footage. The sci-fi first-person shooter is being developed by Squanch Games, the studio founded by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, at Summer Game Fest, the game was announced and since then more and more information has gone public leading up to its release later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO