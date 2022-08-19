An Ash Grove man is facing a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges in regards to three alleged incidents. Billy Dillard is facing two counts of stealing, two counts of property damage, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of burglary. Dillard was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 4; as of press time, he was still in custody.

ASH GROVE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO