KYTV
Police investigate shooting in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
KYTV
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Dillard arrested for Ash Grove crimes
An Ash Grove man is facing a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges in regards to three alleged incidents. Billy Dillard is facing two counts of stealing, two counts of property damage, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of burglary. Dillard was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 4; as of press time, he was still in custody.
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
KYTV
Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Branson. On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the crash along State Highway 165 near Table Rock Dam. Police say one person died in the crash. Two others suffered injuries. Officers believe the crash happened because of speeding. Police have...
KYTV
Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing. Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
Deadly single-car crash in Branson: what police say could have caused it
The crash happened on Highway 165 and Austin Avenue, near the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery just after 1:30 p.m.
Chase involving stolen truck leads to crash with school bus in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted a stolen truck just after 3 p.m. at Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. The truck caused several crashes as it sped away.
Aurora & Marionville police discover meth, heroine in hidden vehicle compartment
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora and Marionville Police Department today announced on Facebook its recent seizure of heroin, meth, and marijuana. Officials say that deputies located the drugs inside a hidden compartment of a vehicle. Officers noted in the media release that the driver of the vehicle was a...
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
msn.com
Multiple transported to hospital for injuries after 3 car crash in Mayes County
There were multiple injuries reported after a multiple car collision on I-44 westbound near mile marker 273. The crash took place 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County on August 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Jesus Hernandez, 48, of Springfield, Mo., was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and was...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive they say is known to be violent.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 51-year-old Alfredo Herrera is wanted in Greene County on charges of DWI, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say Herrera is a suspect in assault cases. He has ‘My Love...
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
