KYTV

Police investigate shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police Department prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Celebration can soon turn to devastation when someone decides to drive under the influence. With the long weekend ahead, police say they recognize this and are ready to act. They’re preparing for a potentially high number of impaired drivers. Over the Labor Day weekend, officers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
GALENA, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Dillard arrested for Ash Grove crimes

An Ash Grove man is facing a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges in regards to three alleged incidents. Billy Dillard is facing two counts of stealing, two counts of property damage, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of burglary. Dillard was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday, Aug. 4; as of press time, he was still in custody.
ASH GROVE, MO
KYTV

Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate deadly crash in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Branson. On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the crash along State Highway 165 near Table Rock Dam. Police say one person died in the crash. Two others suffered injuries. Officers believe the crash happened because of speeding. Police have...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Drug arrests drop in Springfield; Police say that’s not necessarily a good thing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police say drug arrests across the city have dropped compared to 2021. But that may not be a good thing. Drug and narcotic violations have dropped 32% in Springfield since 2021. Drug equipment violations have dropped 36% in the same period. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says that doesn’t mean there are fewer offenders.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO

