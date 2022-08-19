REVIEW: 'Beast' leaves you feeling trapped and panicked throughout

Universal

Think of it as "Jaws" on Safari and you'll have some idea what to expect when you grab your popcorn and settle down to watch "Beast" in theaters.

Buying tickets is the only way to catch Idris Elba in this man-versus-lion thriller since it's not streaming anywhere at this time.

Is it worth the money? Everyone's committed to keeping you on edge, starting with the always mesmeric Elba as Nate Samuels, a New York doctor who is taking his daughters, Meredith (Iyana Halley), 18, and Norah (Leah Jeffries), 13, on a wildlife adventure in South Africa.

It isn't all in fun. The girls are hurting from the recent death of their mother who was separated from Nate -- a problem drinker -- at the time of her passing. He thinks returning to her hometown will help him "reconnect" with his girls and aid in the healing process for the family.

Plus, their guide is Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), a childhood friend of mom's and now a park ranger charged with protecting the area's pride of lions from poachers. No one mentions early on who's responsible for protecting the humans from a hungry, rampaging lion.

Note to parents: "Beast" is rated R for, and I quote, "violent content, bloody images and some language." The swearing isn't the problem, but the ratings board is not kidding about the gore. When it comes and Nate yells, "Get back in the truck," you won't argue.

No lions were harmed during filming since computer magic created the beast and did so magnificently. And cheers to Baltasar Kormakur ("Everest," "2 Guns"), the Icelandic director who sustains a feeling of enclosed space that makes you feel trapped and panicky throughout.

The movie takes time to show that real lions don't normally attack tourists. It's poachers who decimate the pride leaving the apex predator to take revenge against them. Like a cornered lion intent on protecting his children, Nate is also hellbent on showing who's the boss.

"Beast" owes its heart and humanity to Elba, a true screen presence since his early TV work as Stringer Bell on "The Wire" and as the title detective on "Luther." But except for an Oscar-worthy performance in "Beasts of No Nation," Elba's movie roles have veered commercially toward Marvel ("Thor," "Avengers: Infinity War") and Bloodsport in "The Suicide Squad."

But the adrenaline rush of "Beast" only rarely allows Elba to show his formidable acting chops, as he does with the young actresses playing his daughters. Elba is always best when a script allows him to take chances. What a shame that "Beast" gives him so few opportunities to break outside the formula box that the script paints him into.

"Beast" doesn't add up to more than a generic thrill machine that mostly requires Elba to look great (he does) while doing battle with a digital lion.

In terms of script, "Beast" lacks the complexity and depth of feeling that Steven Spielberg brought to "Jaws" and that you can find right now in "Prey," the Hulu original "Predator" prequel that sets a creature loose among the Comanche nation in early 18th-century America.

In the mighty jungle of Hollywood, the roar of the box office is king. Forget what Elba might have done to deepen the dramatic possibilities of "Beast," a movie whose intent, over a tight 90 minutes, is to keep audiences jumping out of their skin. Mission accomplished. But is that enough?