4 tips to upping your dating profile | Under the Covers with Danica Daniel
Here’s how to take your dating app profile to the next level. According to experts at Bumble, it’s all about that first impression. Profiles with three to six photos are 93% more likely to get attention. Also, make sure your first photo is a solo shot — with clothes on — and not a “Where’s Waldo?” group picture.
Danica Daniel, host of “Under the Covers,” knows first-hand the struggles of online dating. “I hate when I get a ‘Hey, what’s up?’” she says. Instead, fill your profile with potential conversation starters and icebreakers to help the other person get to know the real you. “If you’re into snakes … or weird sci-fi, that’s cool! Put that out there,” she says. Another tip: Hop on a video chat to see if there’s chemistry before meeting in person.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTKUnaxDxG8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Comments / 0