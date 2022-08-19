Read full article on original website
Related
CSP: 13-year-old girl who took parents car caused major crash involving school bus
An underage driver who took her parents' SUV was responsible for a major car wreck on Friday in which several people were hurt. That's according to Colorado State Patrol, who investigated the crash at Highway 287 and Lookout Road in eastern Boulder County. CSP's initial investigation indicated that the parents of the 13-year-old girl weren't aware that she had taken their Chevy Suburban. That SUV was heavily damaged, along with two other vehicles and a school bus. One student was on board the bus at the time but wasn't hurt. Authorities said the girl will be cited, but they said it isn't expected that she will be jailed.The people who were injured were all taken to the hospital. None of the injuries were described as being serious.So far it's not clear how far the 13-year-old traveled in the SUV before the crash happened.
BBC
Roads closed as firefighters tackle Whittington house blaze
Roads have been closed while firefighters tackle a blaze at a house. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property in Park Green in Whittington, near Oswestry in Shropshire, at 08:25 BST. In total, four appliances have been sent to the scene from Ellesmere, Oswestry and...
BBC
Milton Keynes: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A5
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on the A5. The 24-year-old man, from the Wolverton area of Milton Keynes, was fatally injured on the northbound carriageway at 03:45 BST on Saturday, police said. He was hit by a blue Dacia Sandero between the junctions for the...
BBC
Carrickfergus: Jim Allen, 94, dies after boat sinks in 'tragic incident'
A 94-year-old man has died after a boat sank off the coast of Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on Saturday. Jim Allen, from Belfast, and another man in his 70s were on the sailing boat which launched from a yacht club off the Sydenham Road in Belfast. A rescue operation began after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Nazeing bungalow destroyed in fire
Crews tackling a bungalow fire have managed to stop it from spreading to nearby properties. Essex Fire Service said it was called to Epping Road, Nazeing, at about 17:48 BST on Sunday. Witham station manager David Bond said crews worked "in tough conditions to stop the fire from spreading" and...
BBC
Conwy Marina boats destroyed in fire and 13 evacuated
Thirteen people had to be evacuated from boats following a fire at a marina. Two 30ft (9.1m) motorboats sunk after being destroyed in the fire at Conwy Marina in Conwy county in the early hours of Sunday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known, North Wales Fire...
BBC
Pontypool: Artificial ski slope burned by vandals
Part of an artificial ski slope has been burned in an incident the ski club called an act of "mindless vandalism". Gwent Police said the "criminal damage" happened at Pontypool Ski Slope, Torfaen, sometime after 19:00 BST on Friday. Ski coaches inspecting the site the following morning ahead of a...
BBC
Cwmbran: Man held on suspicion of murder after woman dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unresponsive. Gwent Police said officers found the the 53-year-old woman at a property on Redbrook Way, in Cwmbran, Torfaen, at 07:25 BST on Saturday. She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Woman rescued after fall in ravine
A woman has been rescued after she fell in a ravine in the Brecon Beacons and sustained chest injuries. Brecon Mountain Rescue Team was called to the scene near Cwm Oergwm on Sunday. A team of casualty carers checked the woman over before she was carried on a stretcher out...
BBC
Liverpool: Cabin crew worker Cinzia Ceravolo dies after being hit by car
A cabin crew worker who was struck by a car near Liverpool John Lennon Airport has died, police have confirmed. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, suffered head injuries after she was hit by a Ford Focus at about 23:45 BST on Monday. She was treated in hospital for her injuries but she...
BBC
Leeds Festival: Boy, 16, dies after falling ill in suspected drugs incident
An investigation has been launched after the suspected drug-related death of a 16-year-old boy at Leeds Festival. The teenager fell ill at the music event on Saturday and was taken to hospital, but he died on Sunday. West Yorkshire Police said they were looking into whether he had taken a...
Comments / 0