Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: I Would Love To Fight Filip Hrgovic; Looking To Get Bigger Names
Jared Anderson wants to fight Filip Hrgovic next, but Anderson realizes that might not be a realistic option. The hard-hitting Anderson believes he is ready to knock off an undefeated heavyweight contender like Hrgovic in his next bout. He just isn’t sure that Hrgovic would want to risk his top spot now that the Croatian contender has edged previously unbeaten Chinese veteran Zhang Zhilei in an IBF elimination match.
Boxing Scene
Richard Torrez Jr. Viciously Knocks Out Marco Antonio Canedo In First Round
Richard Torrez Jr. viciously knocked out Marco Antonio Canedo in the first round Saturday night. The hard-hitting heavyweight prospect pulverized Canedo with a left-left-right combination that left him unconscious, flat on his face, just 43 seconds into their scheduled six-rounder in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Torrez dropped Canedo twice in their very brief bout and left the Mexican boxer in need of medical attention.
Boxing Scene
Wilder: Beating Helenius Won't Be Easy, He’s Great & Not Going To Give Up
Deontay Wilder will have to get reacquainted with Robert Helenius as a frenemy when the two heavyweights meet for a fight Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to headline a FOX pay-per-view. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Helenius has been a longtime Wilder sparring partner. “The Nordic...
Boxing Scene
James Toney On Spence-Crawford: “Spence Is Good Fighter But He's Gonna Get Knocked Out!”
Count James Toney amongst a long list of rabid boxing fans and media members that are salivating over the thought of a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. For the better part of the past five years, both fighters have reigned supreme as the welterweight division’s top dog. However, following his recent stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) turned his full attention to Crawford and his WBO crown, the lone title outside of his possession.
Boxing Scene
Marcos Maidana Wants Adrien Broner To Bounce Back: I Hope He Can Be Champion Again
Former world champion Marcos “Chino” Maidana has sent a message of encouragement to his former opponent, Adrien Broner, who recently cancelled his scheduled Showtime televised fight with Omar Figueroa Jr. - which was scheduled to take place earlier this month. In his withdrawal, Broner explained that his mental...
Boxing Scene
Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out
Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: I'm Over Learning Experience With Fury; Time To Become The Teacher Now
Jared Anderson smiled wide before he answered yet another question about what he learned while sparring against Tyson Fury. While appreciative of the experience he gained while working with the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion, Anderson acknowledged that he has grown weary of answering inquiries related to the two training camps he spent helping Fury prepare for his second and third fights against Deontay Wilder. It is time, according to Anderson, to show in the ring that the hard-hitting heavyweight prospect is more teacher than student.
Boxing Scene
Salita: Otto Wallin Makes The Most Sense For Anthony Joshua's Next Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, is beating the drum for his boxer to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua. Wallin gave current WBC world champion Tyson Fury a lot of trouble in their 2019 encounter, which saw Fury sustain two severe cuts above his eye. Last...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: Expectation Is To Win All The Titles; Bivol First, Then Beterbiev To Become Undisputed
Gilberto Ramirez is confident of becoming undisputed light heavyweight champion within his next two or three fights. The Mexican southpaw—aptly better known as ‘Zurdo’—is scheduled to face reigning WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) on November 5. With a win, the plan would be to immediately explore an undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18KOs), the true lineal champ and unified WBC/IBF/WBO titlist.
Boxing Scene
Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer
Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
Boxing Scene
Kayla Harrison Backing Claressa Shields To Defeat Savannah Marshall
WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields is two weeks away from her long awaited grudge match with career arch-rival Savannah Marshall, who holds the WBO strap at 160-pounds. Their undisputed clash will take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Boxing Scene
Angel Garcia On Thurman vs. Garcia 2: “We’ll Knock Thurman Out This Time”
There was a look of satisfaction etched onto the face of Angel Garcia. Having watched his son, Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs), struggle both in and outside of the ring as of late, he cheered proudly as Danny returned to the win column. On July 30th, in the main event...
Boxing Scene
Alan David Picasso Takes Out Pablo Ariel Gomez in Six Rounds
Alan David “Rey” Picasso showed boxing, power and a good management of rhythm and distance, to categorically prevail over Argentine boxer Pablo Ariel “Pablito” Gómez, in the main fight of the show presented by Zanfer in Monterrey, Mexico. Picasso (22-0-1, 11 KO's) imposed the conditions...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Tyron Zeuge Returns, Muhamed vs. Smakici, More
Former WBA "regular" super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge (24-1-1) will come back after over three years out. Zeuge has signed with the newly formed Fides Sport and promoter Burim Sylejmani. When and where the comeback will take place has yet to be announced. Zeuge always showed talent when he turned...
Boxing Scene
Impartiality Might Be Dead, But at Least AJ Was Getting Real
Impartiality in boxing journalism is dying a slow and painful death. It’s hard to trace where this new phenomenon has come from but it’s a modern development. When Harry Carpenter momentarily let his mask slip as Frank Bruno cannoned a left hook off Mike Tyson’s skull, Carpenter shrieked, “Get in there, Frank.”
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia Pleased With Anthony Joshua's Motivation For Quick Return
Veteran trainer Robert Garcia understands the reaction by Anthony Joshua in the aftermath of losing his rematch to WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. After being on the losing end of another twelve round decision to Usyk, the British star threw two belts to the floor and left the ring.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda Pushed Back Two Weeks, Now Headlines Nov. 19 DAZN Show
Joseph Diaz Jr. will now push nearly one full year between bouts by the time he returns to the ring. A terrific crossroads bout between Diaz and unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda will now top a November 19 DAZN telecast, pushed back two weeks from its original November 5 fight date at a yet to be revealed venue in Southern California. The network confirmed the development over the weekend in revealing its current—though not complete—fall schedule.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Zurdo Will Prove He's The Best Light Heavyweight When He Fights Bivol
The team at Golden Boy Promotions was convinced they were in the presence of a future multi-division champ from the moment they added Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez to their roster. That vision is officially one fight away. Plans are set for Mexico’s Ramirez to next challenge WBA light heavyweight...
Boxing Scene
Hector Garcia Wants Shakur Stevenson Next Then Gervonta Davis at 135
Hector Luis Garcia's 2022 campaign continues to sizzle. He has stepped up his level of competition in his past two fights and has looked equally impressive in each outing. His unanimous decision victory over Roger Gutierrez on Saturday night in Florida resulted in him capturing the WBA super featherweight title. The bout was part of a Showtime quadrupleheader.
Boxing Scene
Hunter: I'm Pretty Sure Usyk Would Do Well Against Tyson Fury
Heavyweight contender Michael Hunter believes Oleksandr Usyk is talented enough to use Tyson Fury’s size advantage against him. Hunter's sole defeat as a pro was against Usyk when they met in the cruiserweight division. As an amateur, Hunter traded punches with Fury. At 6'9 and weighing as much as...
