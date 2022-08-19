ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 3

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain moves back into Metro Detroit by Early Next Week

It has been an absolutely beautiful day across the region, plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures as we work through the afternoon, and we will keep the tranquil weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, and one more comfortable...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking potential for isolated showers in Metro Detroit Sunday night, severe weather next week

DETROIT – We will keep sunshine into the forecast in the morning hours on Sunday, with a little more cloud cover working in through the afternoon and into the evening. It will be noticeably more humid as we had throughout the day. With that moisture moving in, I’m not going to rule out an isolated shower especially late afternoon into the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunshine, warm temps stick around Metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT – After we finally broke some sunshine working through Friday afternoon, we will keep that trend of sunshine into the forecast as we have throughout the first part of our weekend for Saturday. Expect mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be seasonable heading into the afternoon as most everyone...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Local 4 Yearbook: Can you guess who these graduates are?

DETROIT – As the sun sets on our beautiful Southeast Michigan summer, it’s time for the kids to head back to school. To get you ready, we’re going to play a little game of guess who. Can you name these Local 4 graduates just from their yearbook photos?
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about new, old Michigan school bus laws for drivers

School is back in action in Michigan and that means school buses are back on the road. It’s a great time to remind drivers about what laws they have to follow around school buses and in school zones. The majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. So let’s get into it.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Heading Out#Pure Michigan
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man visiting family in Warren buys ticket, wins $2M jackpot

A Pennsylvania man claimed his $2.08 million Lotto 47 jackpot prize one month before the prize was set to expire. The lucky 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn September 25, 2021: 07-12-22-24-30-37. He bought his winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus, located at 14350 East Nine Mile Road in Warren.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parvo blamed for dozens of dog deaths in Michigan: What pet owners should know

Laboratory tests from sick or dead dogs in Northern Michigan have come back positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that can affect all dogs. Unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than four months old are most at risk. The virus affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tract and is spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with feces, environments or people, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said in a statement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

'Free Staters' roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat

CONCORD, N.H. – As a former ski resort executive, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu knows something about navigating slippery slopes. But recent controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about his grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections. Sununu, who is seeking his fourth...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy