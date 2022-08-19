ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield Californian

17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting

There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil

Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It's job fair season in Kern

Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Funeral services for Aug. 27, 2022

Craig Harrison, 55, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Basham & Lara Funeral Care Chapel, 343 State Ave., Shafter. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Back2School supply distribution

There were plenty of happy faces at the Boys and Girls Club's Armstrong Youth Center on Aug. 12 as children received backpacks and school supplies to start the school year off right. The effort was backed by donations from the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams

The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth. Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
KERN COUNTY, CA

