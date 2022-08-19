ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Aid Pledges to Ukraine 'Dry Up' as Tracker Shows U.S. Leading Support

By James Bickerton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 10 days ago

New pledges of international aid to Ukraine "dried up in July" according to a comprehensive tracker, raising concerns about continued Western commitment to supporting Kyiv.

According to the Ukraine Support Tracker, Kyiv only received around €1.5 billion ($1.51 billion) between July 2 and August 3.

During this time "no large EU country… made significant new pledges" despite fierce fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

The tracker, compiled by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, "quantifies military, financial and humanitarian aid promised by governments to Ukraine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhf9U_0hN8aaqa00

It's latest update, published on August 18, states: "The flow of new international support for Ukraine has dried up in July. No large EU country like Germany, France or Italy, has made significant new pledges. However, the gap between committed and disbursed aid has narrowed.

"The newest update of the Ukraine Support Tracker (July 2 to August 3) shows that, in July, Ukraine received only around €1.5 billion in new pledges of support. In total, the tracker now records commitments of €84.2 billion ($84.9 billion)."

Christoph Trebesch, who heads the Ukraine Support Tracker team, added: "In July, donor countries initiated almost no new aid, but they did deliver some of the already committed support such as weapon systems."

Speaking to Newsweek Mike Martin, a visiting war studies fellow at King's College, London insisted critical supplies are still being provided.

Asked about the lack of fresh pledges in July he replied: "Everyone's on holiday. The U.S., by far the largest supplier, and the U.K. are still stumping up."

The Ukraine Support Tracker compiles the "military, financial and humanitarian aid" promised to Kyiv by other countries.

It currently stretches from January 24 to August 3, with another update expected in September.

In total the tracker shows the United States has committed $25.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, far more than the U.K., which comes in second place, with $4.1 billion.

By contrast Germany and France have pledged $1.2 billion and $0.2 billion respectively, though both have also contributed to a joint-E.U. fund of $2.5 billion.

Trebesch argued the E.U. is providing "surprisingly little" assistance when compared with its €800 billion coronavirus support fund.

He added : "When you compare the speed at which the checkbook came out and the size of the money that was delivered, compared to what is on offer for Ukraine, it is tiny in comparison."

There have been repeated calls for western European states, in particular Germany and France, to increase their level of military aid to Ukraine.

Speaking to Politico, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said: "If we are wanting the war to end as soon as possible, they need to ask themselves, are they doing enough?"

He suggested Berlin and Paris should increase their support so it equals that provided by countries like Poland and the Czech Republic, on a GDP per capita basis.

In July Ukraine achieved a number of military victories, hitting arms dumps and command posts behind Russian lines with U.S. donated High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) .

However, speaking to Newsweek , retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Mark Cancian warned Ukraine's supply of HIMARS missiles could be depleted in the next three to four months.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies senior advisor added: "We will get to that point where the U.S. will have to reduce the number of missiles provided because the stocks will be running low."

According to British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace , the Russian military is "starting to fail in many areas" and is "unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine."

Comments / 21

Jerry Sullivan
10d ago

of course. I will always remember a couple of things that Joe said and I quote " I am the Democratic Party" & "The days of America First Are Over". these statements have clearly been demonstrated over Joe's so called presidency as no matter how bad and destructive to America every Democrat completely support Joe. I for one will NEVER vote for a single Democrat again! That being said I will be clear that I am not a "Trumper". I don't believe that he is the answer to all of the problems the democrats have created in the past 20 months. he may be a good start but it is going to take years to repair all of this destruction Joe has created.

Reply
14
Jon Elliott
10d ago

US is becoming only support as Biden is compromised by Ukraine and zelensky. Other countries worry about their own people

Reply(1)
20
S Collins
9d ago

the EU are not our friends and not really our allies. they are 100% self absorbed socialists interested in nothing other than leeching off of others. Period.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia

Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine War#Humanitarian Aid#Aid Pledges#Eu#Ukrainian#Russian#The Kiel Institute#King S College
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy