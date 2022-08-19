Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Neymar produced an insane touch to kill the ball dead, the commentator lost his mind
Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar produced an insane touch to make a Kylian Mbappe cross look good on Sunday night. The Ligue One champions dropped their first points of the season, drawing 1-1 with Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Kevin Volland gave the visitors a shock lead but Neymar, who...
BREAKING: Antony slams Ajax in bombshell interview, demands they let him leave
Manchester United target Antony has spoken about the speculations surrounding his Ajax future. The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for the large majority of the transfer window. With a deal said to be inching ever closer, Antony has spoken about his situation during an...
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City (Premier League) Kick-off times, live streams and TV channel
Manchester United are looking for their third win in a row as they travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Thursday evening. Erik ten Hag's side have turned around a poor start to the Premier League season with back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Southampton. They now...
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Antony: When Manchester United's €100 million signing will be announced and make his debut
Manchester United are ready to make Brazilian winger Antony their third most expensive signing in history, with the 22-year-old preparing for his €100 million move to Old Trafford. Ajax have finally agreed a deal in principle with the Reds, according to various reports, and it is only a matter...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Chelsea receive £27 million bid for midfielder Conor Gallagher
Chelsea have reportedly received an offer for Conor Gallagher amid the uncertainties surrounding the midfielder’s future. According to The Times, Crystal Palace have made a bid in the region of £27 million as they step up their efforts to resign the 22-year-old from the Stamford Bridge club. Gallagher...
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Sao Paulo this summer
Manchester United are paying £18 million to Brazilian club Sao Paulo this summer thanks to transfer clauses. Widespread reports on Sunday night claimed United had reached an agreement to sign top target Antony from Ajax in a whopping £84 million deal - a record for an Eredivisie transfer.
Jorge Mendes trying to engineer Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal as Erik ten Hag looks for forward options
Manchester United, despite winning their last two Premier League fixtures, are clearly still in dire need of an attacking outlet. With Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all departing this summer on free contracts, United are down serious numbers in attack and need reinforcements. A lot of this summer...
Manchester United only have 2 successes from 12 deadline day signings
Manchester United have signed 12 players on deadline day before and not so many have been successful at Old Trafford. The Reds are approaching the transfer window closure and Erik ten Hag is still looking for more signings. Whilst an agreement in principle has been made for the signing of...
Manchester United All or Nothing: Amazon Prime and Netflix to battle it out for 'fly on the wall' docu-series
Since it originally aired in 2018, Manchester United fans have been clamouring for an Amazon Prime All or Nothing style docu-series, and that dream could soon become reality. As reported by Daniel Cutts, Netflix and Amazon Prime are in a bidding war over signing Manchester United to a reveal-all documentary, All or Nothing style.
Thomas Tuchel delivers Chelsea verdict on Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has delivered his verdict on Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of the Premier League clash on Tuesday. The Blues came out 2-1 victors last time out against Leicester City despite being reduced to 10 men after Conor Gallagher's dismissal. They will travel to the south coast...
"Need some more players" - Thomas Tuchel sends Todd Boehly transfer message ahead of summer transfer window deadline
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent Todd Boehly and the Blues owners a message regarding transfers as the window comes to a close. Chelsea have until Thursday night to bring in additional reinforcements as they look to build a squad capable of challenging at the top of the Premier League.
