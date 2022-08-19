‘Incredibly proud’: Brentwood police chief to retire in September after 35-year career

Read full article on original website
Antioch council approves rent stabilization, with mayor pledging more renter protections
After more than a year of trying, the Antioch City Council has passed a rent stabilization ordinance to the cheers of renters and advocates, many of whom say rising Bay Area rents have them on the verge of homelessness. The council narrowly approved the proposal by a 3-2 vote at...
‘Another devastating day’: Asian community reels after Oakland dentist is fatally shot
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
Concord council approves 65 license plate-reading cameras for police department to oversee
The Concord City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $789,187 for 65 license plate-reading cameras and accompanying software around the city, with the information gathered from the cameras controlled by the police department. Most East Bay law enforcement departments already use similar systems, and the council made obtaining...
Judge clears way for Caltrans to start removal of residents from Wood Street encampment
About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people...
Under the gun: An East Oakland school takes personal approach to anti-violence message
FOLLOWING THE SUMMER of the elementary school massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead in in Uvalde, Texas, many parents and teachers are apprehensive about gun violence on campuses as students return to in-person classes. Not all campuses are equally prepared for the worst. Lighthouse Community Charter School...
Housing advocates rally around Measure P, which would bolster Richmond rent control
A group of Richmond tenants and housing rights activists has launched a campaign in support of a local ballot initiative that aims to strengthen the city’s rent control ordinance. In July, the Richmond City Council voted 5-2 to place Measure P on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general...
Fairfield’s first female police chief announces her retirement for health reasons
Fairfield Police Chief Deanna Cantrell has announced her retirement following a recurrence of breast cancer. “This is my second cancer diagnosis,” Cantrell said in a statement. “It has really made me re-evaluate life and accelerate my plans beyond the work I love.”. Cantrell joined the force in 2020...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. San Mateo County has moved to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing.
San Jose City Council rejects appeal to stop west-side hotel
A last ditch effort by a group of West San Jose residents has failed to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. But on Tuesday, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to deny their appeals.
Acts of resistance: The Transgender District’s Riot Party puts trans, nonbinary and queer performers front and center
Over half a decade ago in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a restaurant on Turk and Taylor streets was the site of an uprising recognized as a pivotal moment in LGBTQIA+ history. As Diamond Stylz explains, “It’s one of those events — like Stonewall in New York, like Dewey’s [sit-ins]...
Food for thought: Pleasant Hill pantry draws congressional visit ahead of hunger summit
Sometimes effective policy makers must break character to get to the bottom of issues. Even if it’s the bottom of a Dumpster. U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts), vice chairman of the House Hunger Caucus, was curious if a grocery store in his district was throwing away perfectly good food.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Voices of the Bay: José Carranza
José Carranza moved to San Mateo from Guatemala over 50 years ago. His mother worked as a maid for a wealthy family and took her with them when they moved. The Bay Area has since been home to Carranza. He built a family, worked for the post office, and retired. Decades later, he’s struck by the ways San Francisco has changed.
San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood
A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. The San Jose City Council will consider the appeal on Tuesday.
Two San Francisco senior centers to receive $3.5M to renovate facilities, enhance services
A pair of senior facilities in San Francisco’s Sunset District are getting a boost in state funding, which will help build, renovate and improve the spaces. Assemblymember Phil Ting announced last week that $3.5 million from the state would be released to enhance the facilities. The South Sunset Senior...
Domestic workers celebrate 2nd anniversary of outreach program, unveil updated website
A coalition of domestic workers, employers and advocates gathered in San Francisco and Los Angeles recently to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Domestic Worker and Employer Education and Outreach Program. Over 200 people attended the Aug. 13 event and shared their experiences, learned about workers’ rights, and enjoyed live...
State offers $1.4M in teaching grants to bring personal finance courses to high schoolers
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced $1.4 million in financial literacy grants in partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit promoting the implementation of personal finance courses in high schools across the United States. The grants will provide professional development to high school teachers across California...
Public can sign up for fall sculpture garden hikes at Woodside resident artists program
The Djerassi Resident Artists Program is accepting reservations for its fall series of guided hikes for nature and art lovers. The program’s hike director and volunteers will guide groups of 20 on a 3.5-mile trek through Djerassi’s 583-acre ranch, stopping by over 40 sculptures. The 3-hour hikes take...
‘A big homecoming’: Students move into Stockton’s University of the Pacific over the weekend
University of the Pacific in Stockton once again opened its campus to students after the summer break on Saturday, welcoming nearly 600 nervous but very excited new students who walked onto the campus that would be their home for the next few years. Victoria Herrera, a freshman student at UoP,...
Educators behind anti-gun violence program share curriculum online so others can benefit
Lighthouse Community Charter School in East Oakland created a curriculum to teach their students about gun violence statistics, personal narratives and the history of guns with the intention of education being a method of gun violence prevention. The curriculum was written nine years ago after the death of former student...
