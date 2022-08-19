‘Incredibly proud’: Brentwood police chief to retire in September after 35-year career

A last ditch effort by a group of West San Jose residents has failed to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. But on Tuesday, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to deny their appeals.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO