ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Cooling shelters available on Palouse

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 10 days ago

With more high temperatures predicted in the coming weeks, local cooling centers offer a place to gather, beat the heat and relax. Several local libraries and community centers are keeping their doors open for anyone trying to stay cool.

In Moscow, Inland Oasis is open for any members of the public to cool off during open hours. Those hours are updated weekly based on volunteer schedules, and can be found on the West Side Food Pantry Facebook page, which is operated by Inland Oasis.

The public is welcome to cool off in any of the air-conditioned county library branches, including Moscow, Potlatch, Deary, Troy, Julietta, Genesee and Bovill. Hours and locations for each branch can be found at latahlibrary.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Genesee, ID
Palouse, WA
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Moscow, ID
Government
City
Palouse, WA
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Washington Government
City
Potlatch, ID
City
Bovill, ID
City
Deary, ID
City
Troy, ID
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stay Cool#Inland Oasis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
985
Followers
99
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy