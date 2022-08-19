Cooling shelters available on Palouse

With more high temperatures predicted in the coming weeks, local cooling centers offer a place to gather, beat the heat and relax. Several local libraries and community centers are keeping their doors open for anyone trying to stay cool.

In Moscow, Inland Oasis is open for any members of the public to cool off during open hours. Those hours are updated weekly based on volunteer schedules, and can be found on the West Side Food Pantry Facebook page, which is operated by Inland Oasis.

The public is welcome to cool off in any of the air-conditioned county library branches, including Moscow, Potlatch, Deary, Troy, Julietta, Genesee and Bovill. Hours and locations for each branch can be found at latahlibrary.org.