Madera County, CA

Suz Henrich
4d ago

I am sure after his long very hot hike the cold water felt wonderful but it’s deadly to the body . So sorry to loose this young man my sympathies to his family and friends.

Katie Balog
4d ago

I remember jumping into a glacier lake with my brothers then getting out immediately. it was extremely cold. This was in Glacier National Park, Canadian side. My parents said had to get right out. colder than Lake Superior.

Susan Cox Stevens
4d ago

I have read issues of this occurring over the years. The shock to the body of from air temperature to water temperature can be a killer... and there are reports every year about it. Sigh...

